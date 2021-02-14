Bigg Boss 14: Is Devoleena Bhattacharjee out of the house? Actor slams Paras Chhabra on Twitter

TV actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who entered Bigg Boss 14 as a proxy player for Eijaz Khan is out of the show. It is not clear yet whether she (on behalf of Eijaz) was voted out of the game hosted by Salman Khan.

Soon after Saturday's episode ended with Paras Chhabra revealing why he'd never support her, Devoleena tweeted, "One should actually understand the meaning of #supporter. Supporter k naam pe bhi kalaa daag ban gaya #girgit. Support karna nahi tha toh anna hi nahi chahiye tha. Gandi gandi harkatein karega toh tareefein thodi batorega (He is a black spot in the name of a supporter. Chameleon! If he did not want to support, he should have avoided coming on the show! He won't be praised for dirty actions.).. #BB14."

One should actually understand the meaning of #supporter. Supporter k naam pe bhi kalaa daag ban gaya #girgit. Support karna nahi tha toh anna hi nahi cahiye tha.Gandi gandi harkatein karega toh tareefein thodi batorega.. #BB14 — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) February 13, 2021

Paras was heard saying on the show, “Mai karunga isko support? Tweet marti thi mere liye! (Will I support her? She used to tweet against me).” Jasmin Bhasin also nodded in agreement, adding, “She also tweeted against me but deleted those posts later.”

Replying to her birthday wishes from Devoleena, her close friend Rashami Desai tweeted, "Babyyyyyyy you are my rock star unconditional love baby and yes you did gave me heart attack. But m proud of you this wasn’t easy." Devoleena also responded: "love you and meet me soon now...Gossips hai mere paas (I have gossip)."

🤗🤗love you and meet me soon now...Gossips hai mere paass😃😃🦹🏼‍♀️🦹🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/zdEgmBCcmH — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) February 13, 2021

While there has been no official announcement of her exit from the show, Devoleena has been RT-ing many tweets praising her journey on Bigg Boss 14 and telling her that she "played superb as Eijaz's proxy" and will be missed by her fans. She also thanked fans of contestant and singer Rahul Vaidya expressing their gratitude for her behaviour and bond with him on the show.

Devoleena, who was a contestant on BIgg Boss 13 and had to quit mid-way due to health issues, entered the show this year to play for Eijaz. Ejaz had to step out of the show due to prior commitments.

