Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin says Rubina Dilaik uses manipulation as a game plan

Former contestant Jasmin Bhasin has said Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rubina Dilaik manipulates people for her advantage, but it is a good thing as it is her strategy to win the game of Bigg Boss.

Jasmin tweeted, "Meaning of manipulation:-to manage or influence skillfully, especially in an unfair manner: to manipulate people's feelings. to handle, manage, or use, especially with skill, in some process of treatment or performance to suit one's purpose or advantage."

Jasmin also responded to a fan tweet which said, "Even if rubina does manipulate maybe thats her game plan. Its could be her strategy so whats wrong with that. She is still in the house even with this manipulation so thats a good thing no?" Jasmin responded with, "Exactly!"

Rubina is often accused of being manipulative in the house. Some of her arch rivals, including Rahul Vaidya and Eijaz Khan, have even alleged that Rubina manipulates those close to her, in order to gain the maximum mileage in the game.

Jasmin, who was voted out of the show, will soon be seen back inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. She will re-enter the show as a 'connection' for close friend Aly Goni. Aly first entered Bigg Boss 14 to support Jasmin in her journey on the show and now the tables will turn. He would often confess that his purpose was to provide emotional support to Jasmin, and not win the trophy. However, later, he switched gears and is now playing the game with enthusiasm.