Jasmin Bhasin fell in love with Aly Goni during Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin to enter as Aly Goni's connection, says 'he is playing like a man, straight, strong and on t

  • Bigg Boss 14: Set to enter the house as a 'connection' for Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin has said that she is proud of him.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:11 PM IST

Former contestant and TV actor Jasmin Bhasin will be back on Bigg Boss 14. Having been voted out of the show, Jasmin will now re-enter the house to extend her support for Aly Goni. She will be seen on the show as part of a task where 'connections' for the contestants are brought into the house.

She told Mumbai Mirror, "I am very excited to meet Aly. I miss him a lot! All you need to survive in the house is love and positivity, and that is what I will give him in abundance. People inside are ready to pick on you and target you for every little thing, so all you need is emotional support, and that is what I am going in for."

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni in Bigg Boss 14.
Incidentally, Aly first entered Bigg Boss 14 to support Jasmin in her journey on the show. He would often confess that his purpose was to provide emotional support to Jasmin, and not win the trophy. However, later, he switched gears and is now playing the game with full enthusiasm.

Talking about the change in their equation, Jasmin also told the daily, "That is the real beauty of our relationship. He had come in as my best friend and then we realised that what we had was more than just friendship. And now I am very excited to go back and support him this time, instead of it being the other way round."

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni on Bigg Boss 14.
She also said that she is proud of the way Aly is playing the game as he is 'not resorting to doing stupid things for content and he is not riding on anybody's back'. "He is playing like a man -- straight, strong and on the face. Aly does not have the personality where he can play on the backfoot as a lot of people have been saying recently," she said.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena shares her childhood struggles after her dad's death

Aly had stepped out of the show earlier, to ensure Jasmin remained in the game. However, he cam back soon enough, as a contestant. Recently, Jasmin was voted out and Aly has grown close to Rahul Vaidya on the show

