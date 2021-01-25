Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni's sister says Jasmin Bhasin's dad's comments about their relationship were 'misconstrued'
- Jasmin Bhasin's father's comments about her relationship with Aly Goni were 'misinterpreted', Aly's sister has said.
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Gony's sister, Ilham Goni Tak, has responded to a recent statement made by Jasmin Bhasin's father, about her and Aly's relationship. Ilham has said that Jasmin's parents are fine with the relationship, and that her father's words were 'misconstrued'.
In an interview to Bombay Times, Jasmin's father, Surpal Singh, had said after her elimination from the show, “We know they are friends. But I won’t comment on it further. She will get a lot better opportunities. This is the time for her to focus on her career."
Ilham, in an interview to The Times of India, said, “When Jasmin came out, the first thing she spoke to me about was her parents. She told me that they don’t have any problem with Aly. Her parents were talking about her game, which was misconstrued. They told her to focus on her game; it wasn’t related to Aly and Jasmin’s relationship. She told me that her mom is fine with it, too. One obviously won’t talk about personal matters on national TV. Being a father, he may not be comfortable talking about it openly. People should understand it. It’s a personal thing, and everyone will get to know when the time is right.”
Ilham added, "I spoke to Jasmin’s mother days before the family week on the show. She is a very nice lady and I don’t think they have any problem with the relationship. People misinterpreted the conversation between Jasmin and her father during the family week. I didn’t feel bad about it because I understand where her parents are coming from.”
It was recently reported that Jasmin could re-enter the show to support Aly during the final stages. A source told The Times of India, “Jasmin will be quarantined for a week from January 30. After completing the mandatory quarantine period, she will go inside the house for a week during the family week.”
Also read: Jasmin Bhasin to reunite with Aly Goni on Bigg Boss 14: report
After her eviction, Jasmin confessed that she fell in love with Aly during the show. During a chat with her fans on Twitter, she addressed a question on whether she will marry him. “Marriage is a very big decision to be taken by two people. Our families & I are waiting for @AlyGoni to come back and we will discuss it as a family,” she wrote.
