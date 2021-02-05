Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Panjabi supports Rubina Dilaik in her fight agaist Rakhi Sawant, says 'l would do the same'
- Kamya Panjabi has tweeted in support of Rubina Dilaik, saying that she'd have done the same as Rubina did after a fight with Rakhi Sawant on Bigg Boss 14.
Former contestant Kamya Panjabi has extended her support to Rubina Dilaik, soon after the Shakti star's fight with Rakhi Sawant was aired on Thursday's episode of Bigg Boss 14.
Abhinav overheard a conversation between Rakhi and Devoleena Bannerjee and objected to the use of the word 'pervert' for himself. However, things escalated with both Abhinav and Rakhi raising their voices and using ugly language for each other. When everyone gathered around, Rubina got extremely angry and picked a bucket, full of soap water, and threw it on Rakhi.
Responding to the actions, Kamya tweeted, "Well i would do the same what #Rubina did... #RakhiSawant u need to know when n where to stop! #BB14 @ColorsTV."
Everyone was shocked with Rubina's actions and Aly Goni tried his best to defuse the situation. He told Rakhi she was wrong in using the word while he also pointed out to Rubina that she should not have reacted the way she did. Throwing water, getting physical, is not acceptable, Aly added. While Rakhi did not say anything, Rubina yelled at Aly for justifying Rakhi's words and actions.
Later, Bigg Boss announced that the task would be cancelled as Aly and Abhinav conspired to play together, instead of playing against each other. However, pointing out towards the fight between Rakhi and Rubina, Rubina was also punished.
Bigg Boss said, "Saying what you wish, shows your personality and we leave it to the judgement of our audience whether such language is right or wrong. However, use of force and actions that may have hurt someone else, and Bigg Boss property, will not be allowed." Rubina was then nominated for the rest of the season, as punishment.
