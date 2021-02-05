IND USA
Rakhi Sawant and Devoleena on the show.
Rakhi Sawant and Devoleena on the show.
Bigg Boss 14 day 121: Rubina Dilaik fights with Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan fights with Rahul V

Bigg Boss 14 written update day 121: While she threw water on Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik also fought with Devoleena Bhattacharjee.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:09 AM IST

Thursday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 saw Rubina Dilaik fighting with Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rakhi Sawant and even Aly Goni. Even Arshi Khan was seen locking horns with Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi and Devoleena.

The episode began with Devoleena fighting with Arshi and Rubina. An upset Devoleena later told Rakhi Sawant that Rubina keeps pointing out how everyone is stooping for the sake of getting maximum footage on the show. The Saath Nibhana Saathiya also said that Rubina and ABhinav play intelligent in front of everyone but when they sit alone, they play victims. Devoleena also pointed out that Rubina and Abhinav discussed his equation with Kavita Kaushik. “I can also say that it is all for publicity and content,” Devoleena said.

Devoleena was angry with Rubina, Abhinav and Arshi.
Devoleena was angry with Rubina, Abhinav and Arshi.


On the other hand, Rubina was seen telling Arshi that Rakhi took a conscious decision when she targeted Abhinav for her entertainment track. “Why did she not choose Rahul Vaidya? He was also after her. And, after all this, you want me to believe that Abhinav benefited from this? Did you not benefit from it at all?” Rubina said. She added that Rakhi is over-confident that the showmakers won’t air her mistakes as she gives enough of entertaining content and her mistakes will be forgiven.

An upset Rubina Dilaik
An upset Rubina Dilaik


Aly Goni got angry with Rakhi when she kept saying that Rubina is his sister and Abhinav is his brother-in-law. “Jeeja weeja lana nahi mai pura khandan le ke aa jaunga (Don’ talk about my brother-in-law otherwise I will drag your entire family in this fight),” he retorted.

Later, Abhinav got angry when he overheard Rakhi calling him a pervert, while talking about herself and Kavita. After a heated exchange of words, many housemates arrived and Rubina threw a bucket full of soap and water on Rakhi. She also said. “Behave yourself and calm down. I will explain what entertainment is. She cannot be allowed to be so rude!”

Also read: Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia can't keep their hands off each other in new photos

Aly was seen trying his best to calm things down. Not only did he stop and calm down both Rubina and Rakhi, he also pointed out mistakes to both of them. While Rakhi did not react, Rubina got angry when he said she should have restrained herself. When Abhinav confronted Devoleena over the fight, she said he was being selective. She also claimed that Arshi had also called him pervert but he was often seen laughing at her.

Related Stories

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's next Bollywood release is biopic on revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh.
Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's next Bollywood release is biopic on revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh.
bollywood

Shoojit Sircar on OTT boom: Every boom is welcome as that means we are progressing

By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:17 PM IST
Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar says the good thing to have a new medium is that it means consumption is increasing, which leads to creation of more content and that would lead to more opportunities for everyone.
In nine years of her film career, Gautam admits she has been in phases with just one film in hand.
In nine years of her film career, Gautam admits she has been in phases with just one film in hand.
bollywood

I waited for these opportunities, says Yami on signing eight films

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:57 PM IST
The actor, who is thrilled that she has 8 films lined up this year and she is headline some of them. “I was waiting for good work.
Delnaaz recently played a negative role in a TV show and a cop in a web show.
Delnaaz recently played a negative role in a TV show and a cop in a web show.
tv

Delnaaz Irani: I would love to play a conventional mum on TV

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:18 PM IST
The actor is looking for mature, non-comic roles which she feels are challenging and exciting for her.
Himanshi Khurana has been vocal in her support of the farmers' protest.
Himanshi Khurana has been vocal in her support of the farmers' protest.
tv

Himanshi Khurana objects to Punjabis being branded as 'terrorists'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:28 PM IST
  • Former Bigg Boss contestant Himanshi Khurana questioned why Punjabis were being labelled as 'terrorists' and said that tainting an entire community will have widespread effects.
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia fell in love during Bigg Boss 14.
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia fell in love during Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia can't keep their hands off each other in new photos

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:21 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 couple Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia were spotted wearing colour-coordinated outfits during an outing in Mumbai. See pictures here.
Jasmin Bhasin fell in love with Aly Goni during Bigg Boss 14.
Jasmin Bhasin fell in love with Aly Goni during Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin to enter as Aly Goni's connection

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:11 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14: Set to enter the house as a 'connection' for Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin has said that she is proud of him.
Winner of Bigg Boss 3, Vindu Dara Singh, talks about Salman Khan.
Winner of Bigg Boss 3, Vindu Dara Singh, talks about Salman Khan.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Vindu Dara Singh to enter as Rakhi Sawant's connection

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:41 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14: Vindu Dara Singh has confirmed that he will enter the house as Rakhi Sawant's 'connection'.
Rubina threw water on Rakhi
Rubina threw water on Rakhi
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Devoleena yells at Arshi, Rubina throws water on Rakhi

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:13 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rubina Dilaik and Devoleena Bhattacharjee will be seen getting hyper as Rakhi Sawant and Arshi Khan instigate them.
Devoleena Bhattacharjee cried as she talked about her childhood.
Devoleena Bhattacharjee cried as she talked about her childhood.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena shares her childhood struggles after her dad's death

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:17 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14: During a task, Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared how, society judged and often treated her badly after her father's death. She lost her dad at the age of 11.
Rakhi Sawant reveals why she wants to save the marriage
Rakhi Sawant reveals why she wants to save the marriage
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 120: Rakhi Sawant reveals why she wants to save her marriage

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:18 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 written update day 120: Rakhi Sawant talks about her marriage, why her husband does not come out in public.
Actor Nishant Singh Malkhani was last seen in the TV shows Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega and Bigg Boss 14.
Actor Nishant Singh Malkhani was last seen in the TV shows Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega and Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Nishant Singh Malkhani: The number of followers on social media has become an ego game

By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:36 PM IST
Actor Nishant Singh Malkhani says the follower count on social media can’t be the parameter to decide an actor’s talent.
Rakhi Sawant's brother Rakesh said that he is unaware of Ritesh's marital status.
Rakhi Sawant's brother Rakesh said that he is unaware of Ritesh's marital status.
tv

Rakhi's brother on claim that her husband is married: 'Shocked beyond words'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:58 PM IST
Rakhi Sawant's brother Rakesh is shocked to hear that her husband, Ritesh, is married with a child. Rakhi made the revelation on Bigg Boss 14.
Vikas Gupta said that he will prove all the allegations against him false.
Vikas Gupta said that he will prove all the allegations against him false.
tv

Vikas Gupta warns legal action against 'fake accusations'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:25 PM IST
Vikas Gupta said that the allegations levelled against him are false and warned that he will take legal action. He added that his 'forgiving nature' is seen as a weakness.
Rohan Mehra has expressed sadness at the death of Swami Om.
Rohan Mehra has expressed sadness at the death of Swami Om.
tv

Swami Om's Bigg Boss nemesis Rohan Mehra condoles his death: 'I feel really bad'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:54 PM IST
  • Former Bigg Boss contestant Rohan Mehra has expressed sadness at the passing of his one-time foe on the show, Swami Om.
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are likely to tie the knot in June.
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are likely to tie the knot in June.
tv

Disha responds to trolls: 'There are some days when you just want to slap them'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:37 PM IST
Bigg Boss 14: TV actor Disha Parmar responds to trolls, saying 'there are some days when you just want to slap all these useless, jobless people'.
Swami Om was a contestant on Bigg Boss 10.
Swami Om was a contestant on Bigg Boss 10.
tv

Swami Om, controversial Bigg Boss 10 contestant, dies

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:04 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 10 contestant Swami Om has died. He had reportedly contracted Covid-19 three months ago.
