Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik wants Rubina Dilaik to win as ‘no one else can tolerate insults for so long’

Kavita Kaushik, who walked out of Bigg Boss 14 after a fight with Rubina Dilaik, surprised everyone with her pick of who should win the show. Kavita said that Rubina deserves the trophy because ‘no one else can tolerate insults for so long’, not even her.

When Kavita shared pictures of herself taking a dip in the Ganges, a fan of Rubina wrote, “Arey Arey Arey. Pehle Rubi ko trophy lete hue tho dekhlo tab dubbne ka sochna itni jldi kya h. Waise Paap dhona acha h (See Rubina walk away with the trophy first and then think about drowning yourself. What is the rush? By the way, it is good to wash your sins away).”

Replying to the Twitter user, Kavita wrote, “Trophy unko hi milni chahiye, unse zyaada beizzati itne din na koi Seh sakta hai aur na hi koi kar sakta hai, mai toh bilkul bhi nahi (She should win the trophy, no one else can tolerate insults or humiliate others for so long. I definitely cannot), so don't worry I agree with you on this.”

Trophy unko hi milni chahiye, unse zyaada beizzati itne din na koi Seh sakta hai aur na hi koi kar sakta hai, mai toh bilkul bhi nahi, so don't worry I agree with you on this 😘 https://t.co/hK4JFJhAuP — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) January 15, 2021

After Kavita walked out of Bigg Boss 14, she and her husband Ronnit Biswas came on the show to confront Rubina and her husband Abhinav Shukla and clarify some serious allegations. In now-deleted tweets, Ronnit claimed that Abhinav had a ‘severe alcohol problem’ and accused him of messaging Kavita late in the night ‘wanting to talk and meet up at all odd hours’.

On the show, Kavita alleged that Abhinav sent her messages that were not obscene but of a ‘violent nature’, and she had to threaten to call the cops on him to make him stop. Abhinav said that he would like to see the messages and denied that he was ever violent with her. He added that he and Rubina would deal with the matter legally. Host Salman Khan advised both parties to end the matter then and there.

