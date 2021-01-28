Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia assures she and Eijaz Khan will soon give fans some 'good news'

Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia, who has admitted her feelings for co-contestant Eijaz Khan, has now assured fans that a 'good news' may be on the way, soon.

"When we were apart for over a month, it was the moment of truth for us. Our feelings didn’t change. We used to care for each other but staying apart made it clear to us that it is love. Future toh unpredictable hai (The future is unpredictable)! We can only decide and live in the present," Pavitra said in an interview.

She added that they are now in love and told Times of India, "It is a blessed moment for us. Earlier, we felt attachment and care and now we are in love. Love is when you know you are there for someone and when that person is there for you. We wish our future is on a good note. Hopefully, we will give good news soon... very soon. Love is a beautiful feeling. I love his aura, his personality and also his stubbornness."

Pavitra and Eijaz during a Bigg Boss 14 task. (Colors)

During her Bigg Boss stint, Pavitra confessed her feelings for Eijaz, but he mostly avoided such conversations. They were also seen indulging in fights on the show. However, later on, he began admitting his feelings for her.

Finally, when Pavitra visited Eijaz during the family week, he proposed to her and they both made it official and declared their love for each other. Eijaz is currently outside the Bigg Boss house as he had to step out due to prior shooting commitments. Pavitra was also seen with him when he connected with the housemates through video call last weekend.

Talking about the relationship, Pavitra had told Hindustan Times in an interview earlier this week, “Our feelings are real. What we have is real. It takes courage to say something like that on national TV. When we were in the reality show, it was never fake. Even my friends, have asked how real is it but let me tell you, no one will do it for footage. No one will ruin personal image for publicity. We are sure right now. We will take it forward slowly."