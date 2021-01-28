Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant wants to play Cupid for Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rahul Vaidya, TV star reveals she has a b

TV star Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who is currently inside Bigg Boss 14 playing proxy for Eijaz Khan, has revealed that she has a boyfriend. She was responding to Rakhi Sawant's efforts to play Cupid for the Saath Nibhana Saathiya star and co-contestant Rahul Vaidya.

Rahul, Devoleena and Rakhi were sitting together when Rahul started singing and Devoleena also joined in. Rakhi got up and walked to the washroom area where she could be seen wiping her eyes.

Soon, Devoleena walked in and Rakhi started teasing her for singing with Rahul. Rakhi said Rahul is a good singer, and Devoleena agreed, saying, "He is a very good singer." Rakhi also asked if Devoleena also sings. Devoleena responded saying, “I love singing.”

Rakhi then switched gears and asked if Devoleena liked Rahul or could fall for him. Devoleena said, "No. Mera boyfriend hai. (I have a boyfriend)." Rakhi then said, "Yaha jo saath me baith e gaane gaa rahi hai? (What about the one with whom you sit and sing in this house)?.”

Devoleena then said, “He has a girlfriend and I have a boyfriend.”

Rakhi was not convinced with that either. She asked if it has to be just one person whom you love. She asked if true love exists. Devoleena said, “I don’t know about that but right now, I feel when someone takes care of me, values me, respects me… that is love. Love is like a habit.”

Rakhi then agreed and said it is a habit, "Why should you restrict yourself to be habituated with just one person?"





Soon after the episode was aired, Devoleena's fans flooded internet with assumptions that Devoleena's boyfriend is her Saath Nibhana Saathiya co-star Vishal Singh.