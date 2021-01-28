IND USA
Rubina Dilaik had to fall into the swimming pool a few times.
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rubina Dilaik keeps falling into the swimming pool, here's why

Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik felt clearly unwell after she had to fall into the swimming pool a few times, the latest promo showed.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:11 AM IST

Bigg Boss 14 contestants will be seen "stuck in a certain time zone", a promotional video for Thursday's episode of the show showed.

The video opened with Bigg Boss announcing that the housemates are stuck in a time zone. The contestants were then seen repeatedly dancing to the morning song.

Rubina Dilaik was seen falling into the swimming pool and Vikas Gupta shouted, "Rubina swimming pool mein gir gayi (Rubina fell into the swimming pool)." Aly Goni jumped and saved her. Vikas also ran to Rubina and asked if she is okay.

After a few replays of the action, Rakhi Sawant asked Rubina, "Are you okay?" and she responded with a gesture which said that she is not.

Neither Aly nor Vikas are on good terms with Rubina. They maintain their cordial relationship but are mostly found on two different sides in any given fight. In Wednesday's episode, Rubina locked horns with both Aly and Vikas in separate fights.

Bigg Boss 14 is nearing its end. As mentioned by contestants as well as show host Salman Khan, the show is likely to come to an end within a week.

Currently, original contestants Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya and Abhinav Shukla are in the game. Aly Goni made a late entry as a wild card contestant while Nikki re-entered the Bigg Boss 14 house after being voted out. Rahul also came back days after having walked out of the show.

Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan and Rakhi Sawant are the latest entries on the show. They became a part of the reality show last month during the mid-season finale of Bigg Boss 14. Devoleena Bhattacharjee is playing proxy for Eijaz Khan (one of the original contestants for this season).

Vikas Gupta does not share a very good relationship with his mother.
Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta's mother makes vote appeal despite strained relations

Despite having a strained relationship with Vikas Gupta, his mother Sharda put up an Instagram post urging fans to vote for him in Bigg Boss 14.
Arshi Khan on Bigg Boss 14.
Arshi Khan says she doesn't 'want to be an entertainer of Rakhi's standard'

  Arshi Khan said that there are different kinds of entertainers in the world, and she doesn't want to be the sort of entertainer that her Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Rakhi Sawant is.
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rubina Dilaik keeps falling into swimming pool, here's why

Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik felt clearly unwell after she had to fall into the swimming pool a few times, the latest promo showed.
Vikas and Rubina during a fight.
Bigg Boss 14 day 113: Vikas fights with Arshi, Rubina and Nikki

Bigg Boss 14 day 113: Vikas was seen locking horns with one and all. Meanwhile, Rubina claimed Devoleena did not appreciate Vikas kissing her.
Hiten Tejwani was refusing other projects, because shooting a daily meant no time to spare.
Hiten Tejwani on TV show ending abruptly: My reputation won't be harmed

Television is unpredictable and every actor who works on the medium knows that but this month, Hiten Tejwani had a bitter realisation
Ekta Kapoor with her son Ravie.
Ekta Kapoor wishes son Ravie a happy birthday with sweet Instagram post

Ekta Kapoor penned a sweet note for her son, Ravie, on his second birthday. She welcomed him via surrogacy in 2019.
Shehnaaz Gill with Sidharth Shukla on her birthday.
Shehnaaz Gill celebrates birthday with Sidharth, he throws her in pool

Shehnaaz Gill celebrated her 28th birthday at midnight with rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla and her family. Check out their videos.
Arshi Khan claimed she never exposed Vikas Gupta's personal matter on the show, but he did it himself.
Bigg Boss 14: Vikas alleges Arshi blackmailed him, this video backs his claims

Bigg Boss 14: Even as Arshi Khan refuted Vikas Gupta's claims that she blackmails him, a video surfaced online showcasing Arshi threatening Vikas with the 'recordings' that she has.
Vikas Gupta has been aggressive on Bigg Boss 14 for past few days.
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Vikas Gupta fights with Nikki Tamboli

Bigg Boss 14: When Nikki Tamboli told Vikas Gupta that he kissing people, he asked Devoleena Bhattacharjee to give him a peck on the cheek.
Vikas Gupta took names as he complained about being tortured by his own family and loved ones.
Bigg Boss 14: Kamya slams Vikas Gupta for taking names

Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Panjabi criticises Vikas Gupta for naming people who are not on the show. Rashami Desai, on the other hand, cheered him on.
Shehnaaz Gill once had a full duet with a crow on Bigg Boss.
On Shehnaaz's birthday, her most hilarious moments from Bigg Boss house

Shehnaaz Gill is easily one of the most hilarious contestants that the Bigg Boss house has ever hosted. On her birthday, we are bringing back some of her funniest moments on the show.
Vikas Gupta was crying as he talked about his own personal problems.
Bigg Boss 14 day 112: Vikas Gupta reveals he had debts of 1.8 crore

Bigg Boss 14 written update day 112: Vikas Gupta claims his own people have ditched him and never respected him.
Eijaz Khan in Bigg Boss 14.
Eijaz Khan says being broke wasn't the only reason he did Bigg Boss

  Eijaz Khan has said that going through financial difficulties wasn't the only reason that he did Bigg Boss 14; he also wanted to resurrect his career.
Sonali Phogat expressed her feelings for Aly Goni on Bigg Boss 14.
Sonali Phogat lashes out at trolls saying she should see Aly Goni as her 'son'

Sonali Phogat hit out at trolls picking on her for expressing feelings for the much younger Aly Goni. She cited the examples of Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas and Sushmita Sen-Rohman Shawl.
Arshi Khan on Bigg Boss 14.
Arshi Khan says she doesn't 'want to be an entertainer of Rakhi's standard'

  Arshi Khan said that there are different kinds of entertainers in the world, and she doesn't want to be the sort of entertainer that her Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Rakhi Sawant is.
Sonali Phogat with Aly Goni on Bigg Boss 14.
Sonali Phogat says her daughter 'had no problems' with her feelings for Aly Goni

Sonali Phogat opened up about developing feelings for Aly Goni on Bigg Boss 14. She said that her family was not upset about her confession on national television.
Nehha steps into the shoes of Samuya Tandon for the role of Anita Bhabhi in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain.
Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain: Watch first promo of Nehha Pendse as Anita Bhabhi

Actor Nehha Pendse, who replaces Saumya Tandon in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, can be seen in the latest promo for the popular family comedy show.
