Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rubina Dilaik keeps falling into the swimming pool, here's why
Bigg Boss 14 contestants will be seen "stuck in a certain time zone", a promotional video for Thursday's episode of the show showed.
The video opened with Bigg Boss announcing that the housemates are stuck in a time zone. The contestants were then seen repeatedly dancing to the morning song.
Rubina Dilaik was seen falling into the swimming pool and Vikas Gupta shouted, "Rubina swimming pool mein gir gayi (Rubina fell into the swimming pool)." Aly Goni jumped and saved her. Vikas also ran to Rubina and asked if she is okay.
After a few replays of the action, Rakhi Sawant asked Rubina, "Are you okay?" and she responded with a gesture which said that she is not.
Neither Aly nor Vikas are on good terms with Rubina. They maintain their cordial relationship but are mostly found on two different sides in any given fight. In Wednesday's episode, Rubina locked horns with both Aly and Vikas in separate fights.
Bigg Boss 14 is nearing its end. As mentioned by contestants as well as show host Salman Khan, the show is likely to come to an end within a week.
Currently, original contestants Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya and Abhinav Shukla are in the game. Aly Goni made a late entry as a wild card contestant while Nikki re-entered the Bigg Boss 14 house after being voted out. Rahul also came back days after having walked out of the show.
Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan and Rakhi Sawant are the latest entries on the show. They became a part of the reality show last month during the mid-season finale of Bigg Boss 14. Devoleena Bhattacharjee is playing proxy for Eijaz Khan (one of the original contestants for this season).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rubina Dilaik keeps falling into swimming pool, here's why
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 113: Vikas fights with Arshi, Rubina and Nikki
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hiten Tejwani on TV show ending abruptly: My reputation won’t be harmed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ekta Kapoor wishes son Ravie a happy birthday with sweet Instagram post
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shehnaaz Gill celebrates birthday with Sidharth, he throws her in pool
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Vikas alleges Arshi blackmailed him, this video backs his claims
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Vikas Gupta fights with Nikki Tamboli
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Kamya slams Vikas Gupta for taking names
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On Shehnaaz's birthday, her most hilarious moments from Bigg Boss house
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 112: Vikas Gupta reveals he had debts of ₹1.8 crore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eijaz Khan says being broke wasn't the only reason he did Bigg Boss
- Eijaz Khan has said that going through financial difficulties wasn't the only reason that he did Bigg Boss 14; he also wanted to resurrect his career.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonali Phogat lashes out at trolls saying she should see Aly Goni as her ‘son’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arshi Khan says she doesn't 'want to be an entertainer of Rakhi's standard'
- Arshi Khan said that there are different kinds of entertainers in the world, and she doesn't want to be the sort of entertainer that her Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Rakhi Sawant is.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonali Phogat says her daughter ‘had no problems’ with her feelings for Aly Goni
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain: Watch first promo of Nehha Pendse as Anita Bhabhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox