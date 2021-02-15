IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rakhi Sawant writes email to God, requests a runner-up position at least. Watch
Rakhi Sawant in a new Bigg Boss 14 promo.
Rakhi Sawant in a new Bigg Boss 14 promo.
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rakhi Sawant writes email to God, requests a runner-up position at least. Watch

  • Rakhi Sawant was up to her usual antics in a new promo video for Monday's episode of Bigg Boss 14. Watch her write an email to God.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:18 PM IST

In a new promo video for Monday's episode of Bigg Boss 14, contestant Rakhi Sawant wrote an email to 'God', to ensure her progress in the reality show. Rakhi, who has entered the finale week, said that she would settle for a runner-up position as well.

In the video, shared on the Colors Instagram account, Rakhi could be seen sitting in the garden area alone, having a conversation with God. She said in Hindi, "Make me the second runner-up at least, I don't care who wins. You must be thinking I'm becoming more shameless, but if you were in my place, what would you have done?"


Pretending to type out an email, she continued, "Dear God, please ensure that I progress into the finale week, and at the very least secure a runner-up position. Thank you for supporting me so far, thank you to the audience for supporting me. I hope my email finds you well, regards, please reply."

Fans of the show took to the comments section to express their support for their favourite contestants. While several people championed Rakhi, there was also considerable support for Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik.

Recently, former winner Vindu Dara Singh entered the show as a 'supporter' for Rakhi, but quickly distanced himself from her, saying that he does not think she has it in her to become the winner.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant’s brother unhappy with Vindu Dara Singh as her supporter, says ‘game hi kharab kar diya’

Rakhi's brother, Rakesh, said that he was disappointed in Vindu for not wholeheartedly supporting Rakhi. He told The Times of India, "Vindu ne Rakhi ka poora game hi kharab kar diya hai jab se woh ghar mein gaya hai (Vindu has ruined the game ever since he entered the Bigg Boss house). This is not what he promised us to do before entering the house. In fact, he had gone there to support my sister but what he is doing right now is demotivating and demoralising her, which is not fair at all. Vindu has actually been a bad choice as Rakhi's supporter."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bigg boss 14 bigg boss rakhi sawant

Related Stories

Vindu Dara Singh entered Bigg Boss 14 as Rakhi Sawant's supporter.
Vindu Dara Singh entered Bigg Boss 14 as Rakhi Sawant's supporter.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi’s brother says Vindu is 'playing his own game'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:14 PM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant's brother Rakesh feels that Vindu Dara Singh is the wrong choice to support her on Bigg Boss 14. Rakesh said that Vindu is 'demotivating' Rakhi and 'playing his own game'.
READ FULL STORY
Abhinav Shukla said that he is willing to forget Rakhi Sawan't behaviour inside the Bigg Boss house but not forgive her.
Abhinav Shukla said that he is willing to forget Rakhi Sawan't behaviour inside the Bigg Boss house but not forgive her.
tv

Abhinav Shukla rules out being friends with Rakhi Sawant after Bigg Boss 14

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:05 PM IST
Abhinav Shukla said that he should have drawn a line with Rakhi Sawant earlier and ruled out the possibility of being friends with her after Bigg Boss 14 comes to an end.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia found love inside Bigg Boss 14 house.
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia found love inside Bigg Boss 14 house.
tv

Eijaz Khan Pavitra Punia celebrate Valentine's Day together

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:26 AM IST
  • Former Bigg Boss 14 contestants Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are head over heels in love with each other. See their pictures together on Valentine's Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Vaidya shares a love-hate relation with Nikki Tamboli.(Colors)
Rahul Vaidya shares a love-hate relation with Nikki Tamboli.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rahul Vaidya says his bond with Nikki always confused him

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:29 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 promo: Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant got into a fight after he said Rakhi Vaidya would have been out of the game, had Jasmin Bhasin been on the show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Devoleena Bhattacharjee was playing proxy for Eijaz Khan(Colors)
Devoleena Bhattacharjee was playing proxy for Eijaz Khan(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar day 131: Eijaz Khan voted out, Devoleena walks out

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:25 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 131: Salman Khan welcomes Disha Parmar inside the house and she accepts Rahul vaidya's proposal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vindu Dara Singh entered Bigg Boss 14 as Rakhi Sawant's supporter.
Vindu Dara Singh entered Bigg Boss 14 as Rakhi Sawant's supporter.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi’s brother says Vindu is 'playing his own game'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:14 PM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant's brother Rakesh feels that Vindu Dara Singh is the wrong choice to support her on Bigg Boss 14. Rakesh said that Vindu is 'demotivating' Rakhi and 'playing his own game'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karanvir Bohra with his baby girl, Gia Vanessa Snow.
Karanvir Bohra with his baby girl, Gia Vanessa Snow.
tv

Karanvir Bohra reveals newborn daughter Gia Vanessa Snow’s face, name meaning

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:42 PM IST
  • Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu introduced their 'new Valentine' -- daughter Gia Vanessa Snow -- on Instagram. Karanvir also revealed the beautiful meaning behind her name.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhinav Shukla was a contestant on Bigg Boss 14 with his wife Rubina Dilaik.
Abhinav Shukla was a contestant on Bigg Boss 14 with his wife Rubina Dilaik.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav answers if he and Rubina were 'targeted' by Salman Khan

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 06:46 PM IST
  • Abhinav Shukla opened up about his and Rubina Dilaik's behaviour often being criticised by Salman Khan during the Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhinav Shukla said that he is willing to forget Rakhi Sawan't behaviour inside the Bigg Boss house but not forgive her.
Abhinav Shukla said that he is willing to forget Rakhi Sawan't behaviour inside the Bigg Boss house but not forgive her.
tv

Abhinav Shukla rules out being friends with Rakhi Sawant after Bigg Boss 14

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:05 PM IST
Abhinav Shukla said that he should have drawn a line with Rakhi Sawant earlier and ruled out the possibility of being friends with her after Bigg Boss 14 comes to an end.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh have chosen a lovely name for their son.
Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh have chosen a lovely name for their son.
tv

Nakuul-Jankee reveal newborn son's name and the beautiful meaning behind it

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:45 PM IST
Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parekh have chosen a beautiful name for their newborn son. The couple became parents on February 3.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ever since he entered,. Devoleena Bhattacharjee has alleged that instead of supporting her, Paras Chhabra supports Rubina Dilaik. (Colors)
Ever since he entered,. Devoleena Bhattacharjee has alleged that instead of supporting her, Paras Chhabra supports Rubina Dilaik. (Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Is Devoleena out of the house? TV actor slams Paras on Twitter

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:41 AM IST
  • Devoleena Bhattacharjee has slammed Paras Chhabra and thanked Rashami Desai on Twitter, expressing her desire to meet the Bigg Boss 13 contestant soon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan cried when Jasmin Bhasin was voted out of Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Salman Khan cried when Jasmin Bhasin was voted out of Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: What Jasmin has to say when asked why she made Salman cry

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:37 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 promo: A young dancer asks Jasmin Bhasin why she made host Salman Khan cry when she was voted out of the show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan jokes about his own raise for hosting Bigg Boss.(Colors)
Salman Khan jokes about his own raise for hosting Bigg Boss.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Salman will return for next season if he gets a '15% raise'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:19 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14: Days ahead of the season finale, Salman Khan confirms he will return for the next season, revealing his one condition.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan took Vindu Dara Singh to task and told him that Devoleena Bhattacharjee was a better supporter for Rakhi Sawant than him.(Colors)
Salman Khan took Vindu Dara Singh to task and told him that Devoleena Bhattacharjee was a better supporter for Rakhi Sawant than him.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 130: Salman scolds Vindu, Paras says he won't support Devoleena

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:27 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 130: Salman Khan was upset with scolds Vindu Dara Singh for demotivating Rakhi Sawant.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy with their son.
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy with their son.
tv

Anita Hassanandani shares first pic with son: ‘And just like that we were three'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:41 PM IST
  • Anita Hassanandani shared the first photo with her son on Instagram. She and her husband, Rohit Reddy, welcomed the little one on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Disha Parmar will be seen accepting Rahul Vaidya's proposal on Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode.
Disha Parmar will be seen accepting Rahul Vaidya's proposal on Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode.
tv

Disha Parmar enters Bigg Boss 14 house, responds to Rahul Vaidya's proposal

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:11 PM IST
  • Rahul Vaidya's girlfriend Disha Parmar will be seen entering the Bigg Boss 14 house on Valentine's Day special episode and responding to his wedding proposal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhinav Shukla says he and wife Rubina Dilaik came closer during Bigg Boss 14.
Abhinav Shukla says he and wife Rubina Dilaik came closer during Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Abhinav says all is fine with Rubina now: 'There’s no divorce happening'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:20 AM IST
Actor Abhinav Shukla, who is the latest contestant to leave the Bigg Boss 14 house, has said that he and his wife Rubina Dilaik are in a much better space now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP