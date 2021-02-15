Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rakhi Sawant writes email to God, requests a runner-up position at least. Watch
- Rakhi Sawant was up to her usual antics in a new promo video for Monday's episode of Bigg Boss 14. Watch her write an email to God.
In a new promo video for Monday's episode of Bigg Boss 14, contestant Rakhi Sawant wrote an email to 'God', to ensure her progress in the reality show. Rakhi, who has entered the finale week, said that she would settle for a runner-up position as well.
In the video, shared on the Colors Instagram account, Rakhi could be seen sitting in the garden area alone, having a conversation with God. She said in Hindi, "Make me the second runner-up at least, I don't care who wins. You must be thinking I'm becoming more shameless, but if you were in my place, what would you have done?"
Pretending to type out an email, she continued, "Dear God, please ensure that I progress into the finale week, and at the very least secure a runner-up position. Thank you for supporting me so far, thank you to the audience for supporting me. I hope my email finds you well, regards, please reply."
Fans of the show took to the comments section to express their support for their favourite contestants. While several people championed Rakhi, there was also considerable support for Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik.
Recently, former winner Vindu Dara Singh entered the show as a 'supporter' for Rakhi, but quickly distanced himself from her, saying that he does not think she has it in her to become the winner.
Rakhi's brother, Rakesh, said that he was disappointed in Vindu for not wholeheartedly supporting Rakhi. He told The Times of India, "Vindu ne Rakhi ka poora game hi kharab kar diya hai jab se woh ghar mein gaya hai (Vindu has ruined the game ever since he entered the Bigg Boss house). This is not what he promised us to do before entering the house. In fact, he had gone there to support my sister but what he is doing right now is demotivating and demoralising her, which is not fair at all. Vindu has actually been a bad choice as Rakhi's supporter."
