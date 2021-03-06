IND USA
Vikas and Rakhi pose for the camera.
Vikas Gupta, Rakhi Sawant make funny faces as they party with Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, Vindu Dara Singh

  • Former Bigg Boss contestants Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, Vindu Dara Singh, Vikas Gupta and Rakhi Sawant met for a party. Vikas shared pics with a lovely note for Rakhi.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 03:15 PM IST

Former Bigg Boss contestants Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, Vindu Dara Singh, Vikas Gupta and Rakhi Sawant enjoyed a bash together. Later, Vikas shared videos and pictures from the party. All of them have been participants on Salman Khan's reality show in previous seasons. Each one of them was also seen on the recent season, Bigg Boss 14, in various capacities.

Vikas, who often addressed Rakhi as his sister on Bigg Boss 14, also shared a lovely note for her alongside pictures from their bash. Vikas wrote, "Never thought getting out of the house with #rakhisawant could be this much fun - I think we both are helpin each other evolve. #biggboss14 #VikasGupta it was a birthday party styled by #LBMyx."


He also shared a video with more pics from the party and wrote, "This is a mad one - with #DevoleenaBhattacharjee #rakhisawant #RashmiDesai #vindudarasingh & Me #VikasGupta but it wasn’t some heavy seasons of #Biggboss coming together but some people who love to see each other happy #dostlog."

Vikas shared a good rapport with Rakhi after they entered Bigg Boss 14 as challengers on the mid-season finale in December last year. Vikas, who had played proxy for Devoleena on Bigg Boss 13, also shares a good equation with Rashami.

Also read: Anurag Kashyap returns to Instagram after I-T raid with message for his 'haters'

On Bigg Boss 14, Vikas was often seen advocating and supporting Rakhi through all her fights and low phases. Rakhi would also provide emotional support to him in times of need.

Last week, Vikas also met Rakhi's ailing mom Jaya Sawant in the hospital. He shared a few pictures with her and wrote on Instagram, "Maa is that safety shield which is given to every kid at the time of their birth. When we have our mother, we feel powerful and have the courage to cross every obstacle as if she is in us and we are in her. And if we feel our mother will go away from us, it feels as if our life would go away from us." Jaya is undergoing treatment for cancer and will be back in the hospital soon for further treatment.

