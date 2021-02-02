Bigg Boss 14: Shilpa Shinde calls video of her bashing Rahul Vaidya fake, says she will never use ‘foul language’
Former Bigg Boss winner Shilpa Shinde denied bashing Rahul Vaidya, who is a contestant on the current season. She said that the recording of a woman speaking ill of him, which was claimed to be her voice, is fake.
In December last year, Shilpa put out a video clarifying that she is not following Bigg Boss 14 and warned impersonators against making comments about the show and contestants in her name. She said that she would take legal action if it continued.
Talking to The Times of India, Shilpa said, “Someone on social media had imitated my voice and spoken ill about Rahul Vaidya. Then a few agencies published it without even confirming it with me. The girl in the video used foul language which I will never ever say or use.”
Shilpa, who won Bigg Boss 11, earlier shared a video in which she reiterated that she has not commented on the current season of the show or its contestants. “I am not following #Bigboss14 and have not given any interview regarding any contestant. I don’t have any Twitter account and there are several fake IDs impersonating my name...Requesting media that don’t publish news on the basis of fake tweets. Stop this otherwise, I have to initiate legal action against those fake id’s,” she captioned her Instagram post.
Earlier, Shilpa’s brother Ashutosh Shinde brought to fans’ notice that the tweets being attributed to her were not actually hers. “Kindly note that #ShilpaShinde does not have any account on Twitter. Any tweet impersonating Shilpa Shinde should be straight away ignored. Requesting media not to quote such tweets in their publications/videos,” he tweeted.
Shilpa has starred in shows such as Bhabhi, Chidiya Ghar and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. She was most recently seen in ALTBalaji web series Paurashpur.
