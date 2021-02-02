IND USA
Nikki Tamboli cried after being scolded by Salman Khan.
Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli cries after being scolded by Salman Khan, says she feels like burning herself with cigarette

Nikki Tamboli, who was pulled up by Salman Khan during the Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, broke down afterwards. Rubina Dilaik consoled her.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:01 PM IST

Nikki Tamboli was inconsolable after being pulled up by Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. On Sunday night’s episode, she cried in the smoking room, as Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik tried to console her.

“Jo bola hai na, teri bhalai ke liye bola hai (whatever he said, was for your own good). That is it. Uspe zyada mat soch (don’t think about it too much) and don’t over-smoke,” Abhinav told Nikki from the other side of the door.

Rubina then went inside the room to console Nikki, who asked her to leave, or she would look ‘negative’. Rubina said she only cared about Nikki and not her image.

“Jis din main gayi thi uss din itni taareef aur aaj kya-kya sunna pada. Maine kabhi socha bhi nahi tha. Mann kar raha hai apne aap ko chatka laga doon yaar (The day I left the show, I was praised so much, and today, I was subjected to so much criticism. I never expected it. I feel like burning myself with this cigarette),” Nikki cried, to which Rubina exclaimed, “Are you mad?”

On Saturday, Salman lambasted Nikki, accusing her of ‘badtameezi (being ill-mannered)’. He claimed that she not only insulted every other contestant in the house but also members of the media who came on the show. “Dekho, badtameezi ke alawa hume yahaan par toh koi quality nazar aa nahi rahi hai (The only quality of yours that is coming across on the show is your rudeness),” he told her.

Nikki was evicted from Bigg Boss 14 in December but re-entered the show a few days later. She is now one of the top contenders for the trophy. Buzz is that former contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu will enter the show as her connection to support her.

During his stint in Bigg Boss 14, Jaan Kumar Sanu admitted to having feelings for Nikki Tamboli.
Pritish Nandy alleged that Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan is 'often very tough' on Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli.
Salman Khan was quite angry on Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar on Saturday.(Colors)
Nikki Tamboli cried after being scolded by Salman Khan.
Shaheer Sheikh gave a glimpse of the apartment he stays in with wife Ruchikaa Kapoor.
Bharti Singh feels Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's son will be 'flirtatious' when he grows up.
Rakhi Sawant broke down when asked if she wanted to save Abhinav Shukla from nominations.
Guru Randhawa was left red-faced on The Kapil Sharma Show.
Bharti Singh considers Kapil Sharma her brother.
Julia Roberts with Matthew Perry in a still from FRIENDS.
Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Monday.
During his stint in Bigg Boss 14, Jaan Kumar Sanu admitted to having feelings for Nikki Tamboli.
Vikas Gupta with Rashami Desai and her mother.
Pritish Nandy alleged that Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan is 'often very tough' on Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli.
Kapil Sharma and his family have welcomed a new member.
Vikas Gupta has been eliminated from the show.
Biren Dang lifting up his cheque.
