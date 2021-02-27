Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik dances to folk song with husband Abhinav Shukla, watch video
tv

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik dances to folk song with husband Abhinav Shukla, watch video

Check out the latest video from Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik in which she is seen dancing with her husband Abhinav Shukla, to a folk song.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:57 AM IST
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla enjoy dancing together.(Instagram)

Winner of Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik has posted a new dance video on Instagram. She is seen immersed in the folk number playing out in the background while her husband and co-contestant from the show, Abhinav Shukla also joins her to shake a leg.

The video opens with Rubina, in an all-black attire, enjoying a dance and she is completely lost in the magic of the music. Abhinav soon joins her, only to give her company. The duo also smile and look at the camera a few times before the video ends. The video seems to be shot inside their house.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik shares dance video with husband Abhinav Shukla

Rahul Vaidya takes girlfriend Disha Parmar on a helicopter ride, see here

Sohail Khan to Rakhi Sawant: 'If you need anything, just call me directly'

Rakhi's ailing mother says she wants to see her and Ritesh on Bigg Boss 15

During a task on Bigg Boss 14, Rubina had revealed that their marriage was on the verge of breaking and they had decided to get divorced when they entered the show last year in October. “We had given each other time till November. With Bigg Boss, we had the opportunity to spent time with each other and sort out differences. Had we been outside, we would have been busy with our work and would not have been able to spend as much time together,” she had said.

In an interview after he was voted out of the show, Abhinav had said, “See, there were things. We are two very strong individuals. We have very strong opinions aur dono ki soch aapne toh dekh hi liya hoga Bigg Boss mein, alag-alag hai. Toh jab woh soch clash hoti hai (You have seen on Bigg Boss that our opinions are never the same, so when they clash), sparks fly. Lockdown was a difficult phase for everyone, and so it was for us. We gave ourselves six months.”

Also read: Farah Khan: 'At times I feel, I am working at my friends’ parties'

However, through their stint on the show, Rubina and Abhinav discovered new strength in their bond and decided to stay together. Soon after bagging the winner’s trophy, Rubina said, "In the Bigg Boss house, you don't have phones, you don't have places to run away. The only options are fight or flight. So we chose to take on our demons. And in return, it gave us a better understanding of who we are on an individual level, how should we treat our relationship on a mutual level, what are the ways in which we can invest our energies in respect to building our relationship with a fresh perspective."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rubina dilaik abhinav shukla bigg boss 14

Related Stories

bollywood

Ajay Devgn to begin shoot for Gangubai Kathiawadi today, Priyanka Chopra earns praise from Russo Brothers

PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:27 AM IST
bollywood

Raveena Tandon is proud mom as daughter Rasha gets black belt In Taekwondo, shows off her certificate

PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:04 AM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP