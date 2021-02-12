Bigg Boss 14 written update day 129: Rakhi Sawant enters finale week, fights with Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni
- Not wanting to sacrifice prize money for the sake of immunity, Aly Goni said, 'If the audience loves me, I will go to the finale. And, if I am not voted to be there, I’d feel like a cheat.'
Friday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 began with Devoleena Bhattacharjee telling everyone that Paras Chhabra was not at fault for supporting Rubina Dilaik, but everyone else was to be blamed as they could not play in a winning style. She also told Rakhi Sawant that she must not lose heart, after the later announced that Rubina will the season winner. Rakhi started crying, and said, “I did what I could, I entertained people. I am a joker, that’s what I am!”
Devoleena also told Rakhi that it was shocking that someone like Aly – who would always destroy tasks where he did not win – gave something as vital as ticket to finale, despite him being ousted. Devoleena suggested that not just Paras but even Aly wanted Rubina to win.
Soon, the new task for ticket to finale was announced. Bigg Boss would decide upon a certain amount and anyone among Rahul Vaidya, Aly and Rakhi, may either deposit a cheque of that amount or shred it in a shredder. Depositing would mean the contestant remained nominated while shredding would mean his/her confirmed entry into finale week. However, the catch was that if someone tried to save themselves, the amount would also be deducted from the final winning prize money.
Also read: Happy Birthday Rashami Desai: It is not about growing old, it is about having grace and dignity
Aly and Rahul were sure that they would not sacrifice the prize money for the sake of immunity, even before the task began. “If the audience loves me, I will go to the finale anyways. And, if I am not voted to be there, I’d feel like a cheat,” said Aly.
Meanwhile, Rakhi kept asking everyone about her decision and whether she should save herself. Paras Chhabra and Devoleena Bhattacharjee suggested that she must. When the task began and the contestants realized that an amount of ₹14 lakh is at stake, everyone tried their best to convince Rakhi that she must go forward, only with the support of her fans and she must trust them.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 129: Rakhi enters finale week, fights with Rahul and Aly
- Not wanting to sacrifice prize money for the sake of immunity, Aly Goni said, 'If the audience loves me, I will go to the finale. And, if I am not voted to be there, I’d feel like a cheat.'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy Birthday Rashami Desai: It is not about growing old, it is about having grace and dignity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Urvashi Dholakia: Categorizing actors by mediums needs to stop
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant fight over prize money
- Bigg Boss 14 promo: Friday's episode will show the contestants fighting over reducing the prize money for the season winner.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rohit Reddy shares video with wife Anita, shot right after son's birth
- Actor Anita Hassanandani's husband Rohit Reddy shared a new video on Instagram, showing moments immediately after the birth of their son. Watch video.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rubina finds a supporter in Bipasha: 'One hell of a strong girl'
- Rubina Dilaik is picking up more and more supporters every day. Among the latest celebrities who want her to win Bigg Boss 14 is actor Bipasha Basu.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepshikha Nagpal: 'It is a male-dominating society, cannot blame the industry'
- Set to be seen in the upcoming TV show Ranjo Ki Betiyan, Deepshikha Nagpal opens up on gender pay gap, her favourite Bigg Boss contestants and more in an interview.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 written update day 128: Nikki Tamboli enters finale week
- Bigg Boss 14: After Rubina Dilaik the ticket to finale task, she gifted Nikki Tamboli entry to finale week.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Direction was always on my mind, says actor Aniruddh Dave who directed Ronit Roy for a show
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Vaidya and wife-to-be Disha Parmar burn the dance floor in unseen video
- One of Rahul Vaidya's fan clubs dug out an unseen video of him and Disha Parmar dancing together at a wedding. Watch it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BB 14: Abhinav shares heartfelt message after eviction, seeks support for Rubina
- Abhinav Shukla shared a heartfelt message of gratitude for his supporters and urged them to show the same love to his wife, Rubina Dilaik, who is still a part of Bigg Boss 14. He was evicted earlier this week.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia make relationship Instagram official, see mushy pic
- Eijaz Khan made his relationship with Pavitra Punia Instagram official by sharing a mushy photo with her. The couple found love on Bigg Boss 14.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Rahul says he was sad to see Aly betray him
- Bigg Boss 14: After sharing a wonderful friendship for the entire season, Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni may be headed for a clash soon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Wagle Ki Duniya is nostalgic journey down the memory lane: Usha Laxman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Paras Chhabra opens up on Pavitra, says he can only pray for Eijaz
- Bigg Boss 14: When Rakhi Sawant asked him about it, Paras Chhabra tried his best to avoid the conversation, but eventually said he can only pray for Eijaz Khan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox