IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 14 written update day 129: Rakhi Sawant enters finale week, fights with Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni
Aly Goni was upset with Rakhi Sawant that she reduced the prize money of the winner.(Colors)
Aly Goni was upset with Rakhi Sawant that she reduced the prize money of the winner.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 written update day 129: Rakhi Sawant enters finale week, fights with Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni

  • Not wanting to sacrifice prize money for the sake of immunity, Aly Goni said, 'If the audience loves me, I will go to the finale. And, if I am not voted to be there, I’d feel like a cheat.'
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:48 PM IST

Friday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 began with Devoleena Bhattacharjee telling everyone that Paras Chhabra was not at fault for supporting Rubina Dilaik, but everyone else was to be blamed as they could not play in a winning style. She also told Rakhi Sawant that she must not lose heart, after the later announced that Rubina will the season winner. Rakhi started crying, and said, “I did what I could, I entertained people. I am a joker, that’s what I am!”

Devoleena also told Rakhi that it was shocking that someone like Aly – who would always destroy tasks where he did not win – gave something as vital as ticket to finale, despite him being ousted. Devoleena suggested that not just Paras but even Aly wanted Rubina to win.

Rakhi kept crying and saying that she needed to go to the season finale.(Colors)
Rakhi kept crying and saying that she needed to go to the season finale.(Colors)


Soon, the new task for ticket to finale was announced. Bigg Boss would decide upon a certain amount and anyone among Rahul Vaidya, Aly and Rakhi, may either deposit a cheque of that amount or shred it in a shredder. Depositing would mean the contestant remained nominated while shredding would mean his/her confirmed entry into finale week. However, the catch was that if someone tried to save themselves, the amount would also be deducted from the final winning prize money.

Also read: Happy Birthday Rashami Desai: It is not about growing old, it is about having grace and dignity

Aly and Rahul were sure that they would not sacrifice the prize money for the sake of immunity, even before the task began. “If the audience loves me, I will go to the finale anyways. And, if I am not voted to be there, I’d feel like a cheat,” said Aly.

Meanwhile, Rakhi kept asking everyone about her decision and whether she should save herself. Paras Chhabra and Devoleena Bhattacharjee suggested that she must. When the task began and the contestants realized that an amount of 14 lakh is at stake, everyone tried their best to convince Rakhi that she must go forward, only with the support of her fans and she must trust them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rakhi sawant aly goni bigg boss 14

Related Stories

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia got married in May 2018.
Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia got married in May 2018.
bollywood

Neha Dhupia says people judged her wedding with Angad Bedi

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:57 PM IST
  • Neha Dhupia said that there was a lot of judgment about her low-key wedding with Angad Bedi. They got married on May 10, 2018, at a gurdwara in Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Rohit Saraf went through a heartbreak quite recently.
Rohit Saraf went through a heartbreak quite recently.
bollywood

Rohit Saraf reveals he went through a heartbreak ‘very recently’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:22 PM IST
  • Rohit Saraf opened up about getting his heart broken recently and how it took a major toll on him. He also talked about getting linked with his friends and even his manager.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly Goni was upset with Rakhi Sawant that she reduced the prize money of the winner.(Colors)
Aly Goni was upset with Rakhi Sawant that she reduced the prize money of the winner.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 129: Rakhi enters finale week, fights with Rahul and Aly

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:48 PM IST
  • Not wanting to sacrifice prize money for the sake of immunity, Aly Goni said, 'If the audience loves me, I will go to the finale. And, if I am not voted to be there, I’d feel like a cheat.'
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rashami Desai will celebrate her birthday with her family.
Rashami Desai will celebrate her birthday with her family.
tv

Happy Birthday Rashami Desai: It is not about growing old, it is about having grace and dignity

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:52 PM IST
Turning 35 this year, Rashami Desai says that one grows old but it’s not actually old and ultimately, it’s about the respect that one holds in this world that increases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Urvashi says the kind of content being put out today, is not experimental and there are no risks being taken to try out something new.
Urvashi says the kind of content being put out today, is not experimental and there are no risks being taken to try out something new.
tv

Urvashi Dholakia: Categorizing actors by mediums needs to stop

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:03 PM IST
Recently, when a fan asked Urvashi Dholakia on social media to make a comeback on screen, she replied saying, “The pandemic has left no vacancies for me”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant have not shared the best of equations inside the Bigg Boss 14 house.(Colors)
Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant have not shared the best of equations inside the Bigg Boss 14 house.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant fight over prize money

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 12:16 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 promo: Friday's episode will show the contestants fighting over reducing the prize money for the season winner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed a baby boy on February 9.
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed a baby boy on February 9.
tv

Rohit Reddy shares video with wife Anita, shot right after son's birth

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:08 AM IST
  • Actor Anita Hassanandani's husband Rohit Reddy shared a new video on Instagram, showing moments immediately after the birth of their son. Watch video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bipasha Basu was full of praise for Rubina Dilaik on Bigg Boss 14.
Bipasha Basu was full of praise for Rubina Dilaik on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Rubina finds a supporter in Bipasha: 'One hell of a strong girl'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 09:17 AM IST
  • Rubina Dilaik is picking up more and more supporters every day. Among the latest celebrities who want her to win Bigg Boss 14 is actor Bipasha Basu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepshikha Nagpal will soon be seen in Ranjo Ki Betiyan(Instagram)
Deepshikha Nagpal will soon be seen in Ranjo Ki Betiyan(Instagram)
tv

Deepshikha Nagpal: 'It is a male-dominating society, cannot blame the industry'

By Sweta Kaushal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:28 AM IST
  • Set to be seen in the upcoming TV show Ranjo Ki Betiyan, Deepshikha Nagpal opens up on gender pay gap, her favourite Bigg Boss contestants and more in an interview.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nikki Tamboli enters finale week of Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Nikki Tamboli enters finale week of Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 written update day 128: Nikki Tamboli enters finale week

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:51 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14: After Rubina Dilaik the ticket to finale task, she gifted Nikki Tamboli entry to finale week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dave turned director with a crime based show and is thrilled that actor Ronit Roy came on board for the same.
Dave turned director with a crime based show and is thrilled that actor Ronit Roy came on board for the same.
tv

Direction was always on my mind, says actor Aniruddh Dave who directed Ronit Roy for a show

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:18 PM IST
The Patiala Babes actor is excited to have taken the next step in his career and “directed Ronit Da who is one of the most talented actors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar will get married soon after he is out of the Bigg Boss house.
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar will get married soon after he is out of the Bigg Boss house.
tv

Rahul Vaidya and wife-to-be Disha Parmar burn the dance floor in unseen video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:32 PM IST
  • One of Rahul Vaidya's fan clubs dug out an unseen video of him and Disha Parmar dancing together at a wedding. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik on Bigg Boss 14.
Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

BB 14: Abhinav shares heartfelt message after eviction, seeks support for Rubina

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:56 PM IST
  • Abhinav Shukla shared a heartfelt message of gratitude for his supporters and urged them to show the same love to his wife, Rubina Dilaik, who is still a part of Bigg Boss 14. He was evicted earlier this week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia found love on Bigg Boss 14.
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia found love on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia make relationship Instagram official, see mushy pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:48 PM IST
  • Eijaz Khan made his relationship with Pavitra Punia Instagram official by sharing a mushy photo with her. The couple found love on Bigg Boss 14.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul and Aly have been cordial with each other right from the show's premiere(Colors)
Rahul and Aly have been cordial with each other right from the show's premiere(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rahul says he was sad to see Aly betray him

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 03:20 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14: After sharing a wonderful friendship for the entire season, Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni may be headed for a clash soon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey airs on Sony SAB.
Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey airs on Sony SAB.
tv

New Wagle Ki Duniya is nostalgic journey down the memory lane: Usha Laxman

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 03:03 PM IST
Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey features original cast members Aanjjan Srivastav and Bharati Achrekar, as well as new entrants in Sumeet Raghavan and Pariva Pranati.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eijaz Khan responded to the comments made by Paras Chhabra against Pavitra Punia.
Eijaz Khan responded to the comments made by Paras Chhabra against Pavitra Punia.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Paras Chhabra opens up on Pavitra, says he can only pray for Eijaz

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:53 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14: When Rakhi Sawant asked him about it, Paras Chhabra tried his best to avoid the conversation, but eventually said he can only pray for Eijaz Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP