Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan opts out after suffering panic attacks, apologises to her fans

Singer Afsana Khan confirmed that she will no longer be a part of Bigg Boss 15, days after she was revealed as one of the contestants. She opted out of the show due to health reasons and apologised to her fans.

It was recently reported that Afsana suffered panic attacks while quarantining in a hotel room and received medical attention. She took to Instagram Stories to confirm the news and shared a picture of the medicines she is taking. “Sorry my fans plz,” she wrote, along with folded hands and crying emojis. Reports suggest she has already returned to Punjab.

Afsana Khan confirmed reports of her opting out of Bigg Boss 15.

Earlier this week, Afsana was introduced as a contestant in a new promo for Bigg Boss 15, along with Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and Simba Nagpal. She is known for her hit track, Titliaan.

News of Afsana opting out of Bigg Boss 15 comes just days before the show’s premiere on October 2. Other confirmed contestants include Shamita Shetty, Umar Riaz, Donal Bisht, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal.

Reports were doing the rounds that Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal will also participate in Bigg Boss 15 but her boyfriend Varun Sood confirmed that she will not be a part of the show. “Why would she compete with people who she has already defeated???” he wrote on Twitter, responding to a fan. Shamita, Nishant and Pratik were finalists on Bigg Boss OTT but Divya defeated them to lift the trophy.

Salman Khan will host Bigg Boss 15. This season, the show has a ‘jungle’ theme and contestants will have to stay in a forest and fight for basic necessities before they can enter the main Bigg Boss house. “The facilities that contestants will get this time will be lesser than before. They will only get a tiny survival kit, they will be punished, and luxury budgets will be slashed,” Salman said at a media event.