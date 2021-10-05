Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal’s fight gets ugly, watch them come close to blows

New promos of Bigg Boss 15 show Pratik Sehajpal destroying the map and ruining the chances of the contestants staying in the jungle area to enter the main Bigg Boss house. This sparked a major fight between him and Jay Bhanushali.

At one point, an angry Jay declared, “Collar pakda, game over wahaan pe. Uske baad koi rules nahi hai mere liye (It is game over as soon as you hold my collar. There are no rules for me after that).” He and Pratik came close to blows, with other contestants trying to restrain them.

“Mereko yehi language mein bahar milna, main tereko bataunga (Try using this same language with me outside Bigg Boss, I will set you straight),” Jay warned Pratik. Karan Kundrra also told Pratik that he was the only contestant getting physically aggressive but he remained defiant.

Pratik was a finalist on Bigg Boss OTT but quit the race for the trophy to become the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 15. He has already had fights with Umar Riaz and Miesha Iyer so far.

Along with his Bigg Boss OTT co-contestants Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty, Pratik is enjoying certain privileges in Bigg Boss 15. The three of them have access to the main Bigg Boss house and they can decide who gets to use which part. Further, they are the only contenders for captaincy and cannot be nominated for evictions.

Bigg Boss 15 premiered this Saturday, with host Salman Khan introducing the 15 contestants over two days. Other participants this season include Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz, Afsana Khan, Vishal Kotian, Akasa Singh and Simba Nagpal. The show will air on Colors at 10.30 pm on weekdays, and 9.30 pm on Saturday and Sunday. Viewers can also stream it online on the Voot app.