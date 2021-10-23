Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanushali mocks Karan Kundrra’s ‘love angle’ after seeing his seductive dance, under-the-blanket act

A new promo for the upcoming Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar episode showed Hina Khan as a special guest, giving the contestants some fun challenges. The first challenge showed the male contestants answering a bunch of questions and the female contestants waxing their arms and legs if they got the answers wrong.

Jay Bhanushali’s leg was waxed by Afsana Khan. “Baal ke saath poori khaal bhi nikaal degi yeh (She is ripping off my skin too along with my hair),” he said, leaving the others in splits. He asked her to give him a countdown before peeling off the next strip but she pulled it off after just saying ‘one’.

Shrieking in pain, Jay said, “Abbe one pe nahi, three pe hota hai humesha (You are supposed to count to three before doing it, not one).”

Karan Kundrra was on the seat next, with Shamita Shetty doling out the punishment to him. Hina asked Karan if Shamita is missing Raqesh Bapat. After Shamita waxed his arm, Karan howled in pain and said, “Yeh Raqesh ka pain mereko hua (I felt Raqesh’s pain).”

Hina then asked contestants to fold a blanket, as a pair, but while dancing. Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal’s sensuous dance made her cheer and exclaim, “That’s hot!”

Also see: Karan Kundrra says men face sexual, financial ‘torture’ in relationships; Karishma Tanna calls it ‘frustration talking’

When it was Karan’s turn, he danced seductively with Nishant Bhat, leaving everyone in splits. At one point, they threw the blanket over their heads, pretending to kiss underneath it. Seeing their performance, Jay quipped, “Aaj pata chala ki Karan ka koi love angle kyun nahi ban raha yahaan par (Now I know why Karan has not found a love angle inside the Bigg Boss 15 house).”

Fans are shipping Karan and Tejasswi Prakash together, with #TejRan trending on Twitter. However, as of now, there is no romantic angle between them.