Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam calls Kartik Aaryan ‘bhaiya’ while enacting a romantic scene. Watch

Kartik Aaryan recently visited Bigg Boss 16 to promote his upcoming film, Shehzada. Farah Khan, who is currently hosting the reality show in place of Salman Khan, played a game with the contestants and Kartik. As part of a fun act, contestant Archana Gautam was told to enact a romantic scene with Kartik. But her slip of tongue during the act left everyone in splits. Also read: Kartik Aaryan, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa line up for prasad at Anurag Basu's Saraswati Puja celebration. See pics

Archana was told to act as if she is making ginger tea in the kitchen with Kartik Aaryan by her side. Archana tried to portray a romantic mood as she made the tea and Kartik put his arms across her waist. She told him, “Haye chhodo na mummy dekh legi (leave me, my mom will catch us).” As he refused to pull his hands away, she further said, “Kaunse gate se aye ho bhaiya (from which gate have you entered, brother).” This brought the act to a halt as both Archana and Kartik broke into a laughter and everyone else was also left in splits. Farah commented in jest, “Bhaiya bol dia, ye lo (she has called him brother).”

The viewers also commented in sarcasm as ColorsTV shared the promo of the Saturday episode on Instagram. The show airs from Monday to Friday at 10pm and on Saturday and Sunday at 9pm. A viewer commented on the video, “When bhaiya is takiyakalam (when bhaiya is a catchphrase).” Another said, “Ayee hayee Archana ki toh nikal padi bhaiyya (Archana seems to be in luck brother).” One more said, “Bechara Kartik (poor Kartik).” One more comment read, “Kartik be like: emotion damage.”

Kartik Aaryan is currently promoting Shehzada, in which he stars opposite Kriti Sanon. It is their second film after 2019 film Luka Chuppi. The film is directed by Rohit Dhawan and is set to release ahead of the Valentine's Day weekend on February 10. It also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, Rajpal Yadav, Sachin Khedekar as Bantu's grandfather, Debattama Saha, Ankur Rathee and Vin Rana."

