Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig have to be physically separated after fight over Sumbul Touqeer. Watch

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16 is all set to see a heated argument that threatens to turn into a physical fight. At the middle of the fracas are Shalin Bhanot and Gautam Singh Vig, who almost come to blows with each other over a fight involving Sumbul Touqeer. It is only after the other housemates separate them physically that the fight subsides to an extent. Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer's dad scolds her, says Shalin Bhanot is using her

The fight was shown in a promo for the new episode shared by the official Twitter handle of the show. On Wednesday evening, the Bigg Boss Twitter handle shared a glimpse of the fight between the two actors. The video begins with Sumbul sitting with several other housemates including Gautam, who are roasting her over her proximity to Shalin. There have been rumours on the show that Shalin and Sumbul are falling for each other. After this, the video shows Sumbul telling Shalin about her ‘ragging’, to which he asks her who said all that. She takes Gautam’s name.

The next part of the video shows an angry Shalin storming into the other room, confronting Gautam over his remarks towards Sumbul. “She is my friend. I can say anything to her,” retaliates Gautam, accusing Shalin of babying Sumbul. Things heat up and other housemates are seen reaching there to separate the two as they almost come to blows. At one point, Shalin says, “If it was allowed, I would have thrashed you.” The two them aggressively walk towards each other but other housemates pull them back.

Reacting to this, many viewers called it a needless fight. One replied, “Sumbul could have directly taken her stand herself instead of saying it to that guy.” Some came out supporting Gautam, while others sided with Shalin.

Shalin Bhanot is best known for his role as Keshav on Naagin 6, while Gautam’s claim to fame is playing Surya in Saath Nibhaaana Saathiya 2. Sumbul is best known for playing the title role in Imlie.

