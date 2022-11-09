Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Priyanka Choudhary and Gori Nagori get nominated for this week, fans react

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, ‘nominations special,' actors Sumbul Toqueer Khan, Priyanka Choudhary and singer Gori Nagori got nominated under the captaincy of singer Abdu Rozik. The official handles of Colours TV on Instagram and Twitter, shared this news with their fans. Fans reacted to their nomination in the comment sections. (Also read: Salman Khan slams Sajid Khan, calls him hypocrite; Bigg Boss 16 fans celebrate 'Sajid ki dhulai')

In the nomination episode, the contestants were asked to perform a task by Bigg Boss to save themselves from getting nominated. The task assigned to them was to tell truths about each other. Abdu Rozik, being the captain of the house for this week, used his powers to save his friends filmmaker Sajid Khan, actor Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and rapper MC Stan from the elimination process. The nomination task was performed by rest of the inmates apart from them. After the task, Priyanka, Sumbul and Gori got nominated to be evicted.

Reacting to the news of nominated contestants shared by ColorsTV on their social media handles, one person commented, “Sumbul jaani chaiye, Gori ka toh ab game shuru hua hai (Sumbul should go this time because Gori's game has just started).” Second person wrote, “I wish they send Priyanka to a secret room, it will be fun to see Ankit Gupta playing alone." Both Ankita and Priyanka were the co-actors of Udaariya, and are rumoured to be romantically involved with each other.

Third person wrote, “Double eviction hone chaiye, Gori or Sumbul dono ko bahar ho jaana chaiye (There should be double eviction this time, Sumbul and Gori should be out of the house).” One person expressed his wish and commented, “Seedha winner bana do Abdu or Sajid ko, janta ka time kayo kharab kar rahe ho bakvaas dikhakr (Make Abdu or Sajid the winner of Bigg Boss 16, why are you wasting our time by showing this nonsense).”

Bigg Boss 16 airs on Monday-Friday at 10pm, and on Saturday and Sunday at 9.30pm. The show is hosted by Salman Khan.

