Salman Khan slams Sajid Khan, calls him hypocrite; Bigg Boss 16 fans celebrate 'Sajid ki dhulai'

Salman Khan is the latest to thrash Sajid Khan for his behaviour inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. On the latest Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan will be seen pulling up Sajid Khan for his behaviour inside the house. (Also read: Angry Bigg Boss 16 fans say Sajid Khan's ‘disgusting personality’ is coming out after he attacked Gautam Vig)

In a new promo shared by Colors, Salman is heard calling Sajid Khan a hypocrite. “Sajid is ghar ke andar kar kya raha hai (What is Sajid doing inside the house),” he asked Sajid, who replied, “Waqt aane pe patte dikhauga (I'll show my card when time is right).”

“Waqt yahan pe nahi milta. Aapko nikalne ka reason aap khud hi de rahe ho. Baat samajh mein aa rahi hai (You're giving everyone reasons to evict you. Do you understand it)? You are looking like a hypocrite. Stand lete ho phir stand badal dete ho (You take a stand then change it). Yeh hai double standards,” Salman added as Sajid Khan looked at him with a fake smile.

People online agreed that Sajid's game hasn't been the best. Many even called for his eviction. “Ek baar nomination me laao aur fair rehna bb.. Ham log hi nikal denge sab ke sajid sir ko (Let him get nominated once and let it be fair. We'll remove him from the show),” read a comment. Another wrote, “Kya dekh rahi hu me? Kya ye sach hai? Ya sapna hai? Sajid ka dholai ho raha ha (What am I seeing? Is this truth or a dream? Sajid is getting beaten black and blue).” Another wrote, “Plz inko nikalo ghar se (Please remove him from the show).”

Many are not happy with Sajid's conduct on the show, who recently got abusive towards Gautam Vig during an episode. His approval ratings were too high anyway considering the sexual misconduct allegations that were levelled against him during the MeToo movement.

