Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan asks Kriti Sanon ‘What is this attitude?’ for her cold response, pulls up Isha Malviya too

The first Weekend Ka Waar of Bigg Boss 17 is all set to be aired on Saturday. Promos of the upcoming episode show Salman Khan schooling contestants about their conduct in the house as well as hosting guest celebrities like Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff. A new promo shows Salman scolding Isha about making a “serious allegation” of physical abuse on ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar. He also called her self-obsessed while giving her an earful. In another segment, he also questioned Kriti Sanon's “attitude”. Also read: Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande feels Vikki Jain is avoiding her, tells him ‘sab apke dost ban gaye' Kriti Sanon and Salman Khan in stills from Bigg Boss 17 promo.

Salman asks contestants to name a liar



The Instagram page of JioCinema shared the promo with the caption: “Salman Khan ka hua Isha pe vaar (Salman scolds Isha), called her the most self obsessed!” The promo opens with Salman asking contestants to name a “liar” among Isha and Abhishek. Both Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra call Isha a liar.

Speaking in her defence, Isha tries to explain herself. Scolding her for accusing Abhishek of beating her up during their relationship, Salman says, “Mujhe maarta tha, kitna serious allegation hai ye. Apne convenience ke hisaab se bartaav kar rahi ho. Mannara ko aap self obsessed kahti ho, you in the house is the most self obsessed person (You said Abhishek used to beat you, this is such a serious allegation. You are behaving as per your convenience. You call Mannara self-obsessed, but it's actually you who is self-obsessed).”

Tiger and Kriti on Bigg Boss

Another promo shows Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon arriving on the sets of Bigg Boss 17 for the promotion of their new release Ganapath. Kriti expresses her need to practise before entering the Bigg Boss house and starts to pretend as if she's making tea. When Salman asks her what she's doing, she responds, “Dikh nahi raha hai, chai bana rahi hu (can't you see I am making tea)!” He asks her further, and she gives the same reply. Not looking pleased, he asks her, “What is this attitude?” He further says, “Ek sawal poochha hai main, say chai bana rahi hu (I have just asked a question, say you are making tea). This is not right na.”

Salman also accuses Kriti of being sarcastic, before Tiger intervenes and asks them to not behave like kids.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON