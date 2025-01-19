Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh is the first finalist to get eliminated

Bigg Boss 18 finale: The grand finale of Salman Khan-hosted reality show has begun. Veer Pahariya arrived to promote his film Sky Force, and was also present to announce which of the six contestants would be eliminated first. Eisha Singh became the first finalist to be evicted. (Also read: Bigg Boss 18 Live updates) Eisha Singh has been evicted from the finale of Bigg Boss 18.

Eisha gets evicted

Veer announced the name through a unique manner. Each of the six contestants wore a jacket, and upon pressing a switch, one of them would diffuse to point out which contestant would be evicted. It was Eisha, whose jacket burst into a small flame and she said goodbye to the rest of the finalists.

More details

The rest of the contestants of the show were also present in the grand finale. Among them, Chahat Pandey, Kashish Kapoor and Shrutika said that they think Eisha does not deserve to be in the finale. When Salman asked how Eisha feels that there are so many people who do not want her to be in the show, she said that she must have done something great that she is in that place. Eisha's parents were also present in the grand finale, and shared that they are really proud of her that she has been able to carve her place in the show until now.

Eisha's journey inside the Bigg Boss house involved many fights and war of words. She made a close friend in Avinash Mishra, who always stood by her in the journey. However, many contestants like Kashish Kapoor and Chahat Pandey claimed that Eisha survived so long in the house just because of him and she was only good at doing ‘chugli (backbiting)’.

The winner of Bigg Boss 18 will take home a whopping ₹50 lakh - the same amount as last season. This season's Bigg Boss 18 winner will also take home an all-gold design trophy that matches the luxurious interiors of the Bigg Boss house.