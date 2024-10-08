Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena says he has never watched a single episode of show, reveals he has no ‘survival plan’

What Vivian said

During the chat, Vivian said, “It was a tough decision. I was hesitant to take this step, even though they've approached me for eight years. This time I thought it was time for a change. I've done everything on the channel, from fiction to non-fiction shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Jhalak Dhikla Jaa 8, which were always within my comfort zone. I discussed the Bigg Boss 18 offer with my family and wife, and they encouraged me to step out of my comfort zone. Nothing pushes you out of it quite like Bigg Boss, a show that is definitely not my cup of tea. I've never watched a single episode of Bigg Boss, so I am walking in unprepared, letting the makers surprise me, and seeing how I handle every challenge that comes my way.”

He went on to add, “I don't have any survival plan because I don't believe in planning. I am the kind of person who leaves things to time and circumstances. Walking into that house with a strategy is pointless because every day, every situation and every task is different, with its own twists. You can't be fully prepared for it.”

More details

The other contestants of the show are Chahat Pandey, Shehzada Dhami, Avinash Mishra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Tajinder Singh Bagga, Shrutika Arjun, Nyrra M Banerji, Chum Darang, Karan Veer Mehra, Rajat Dalal, Muskan Bamne, Arfeen Khan, Sara Arfeen Khan, Hema Sharma aka Viral Bhabhi, Gunratan Sadavarte, Eisha Singh, Alice Kaushik and the donkey Gadhraj.

Bigg Boss 18 can be streamed on ColorsTV and JioCinema.