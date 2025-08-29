Bigg Boss 19 shatters records with biggest OTT launch in India on JioCinema

Bigg Boss Season 19, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, has created history by registering a record-breaking debut on JioCinema and setting new milestones in the history of the reality show franchise. Produced by EndemolShine, the latest season has delivered the strongest Day 1 performance yet for any Bigg Boss season launched on OTT platforms. Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan made its grand premiere on August 24.(AFP)

Bigg Boss 19 launch episode registered 2.3 times higher reach

Bigg Boss 19 returns with a bang, featuring 16 contestants from TV, music, and social media, promising high drama, unexpected twists, and record-breaking digital engagement on JioCinema.

The launch episode of Bigg Boss 19 delivered 2.3 times higher reach and 2.4 times more watch-time compared to Season 18 on JioCinema, marking a massive spike in audience engagement. Additionally, peak concurrency during the live premiere doubled, indicating higher viewer interest and the growing dominance of digital-first reality content.

With this start, Bigg Boss 19 has officially become the biggest OTT opening for any season in the show's Indian history, further cementing the show’s status as India’s most-watched and most-discussed reality format across platforms.

More about Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19 has kicked off with a diverse mix of 16 contestants from various walks of life. The housemates include singer-composer Amaal Mallik, actors Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Tanya Mittal, Abhishek Bajaj, Gaurav Khanna, and Mridul Tiwari. Popular digital creators Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar brought social media buzz, while Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama add a reality show edge.

The house also features model-actor Natalia Janoszek, journalist Farhana Bhatt, Bhojpuri actor Neelam Giri, Bollywood actor Kunickaa Sadanand, and stand-up comedian Pranit More, promising a season filled with drama, entertainment, and high-voltage clashes.

This week, Bigg Boss 19 has nominated several contestants, including Neelam Giri, Tanya Mitta, Abhishek Bajaj, Gaurav Khanna, Zeeshan Qadri, Pranit More, and Natalia Janoszek. The show can be seen on Jio Cinema at 9pm, and Colors TV at 10.30pm.