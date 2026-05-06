Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal starts shoot for her first show with Ektaa Kapoor: ‘Star toh ban gaye’

Bigg Boss 19 fame Tanya Mittal is all set to step into the world of fiction television as she begins shooting for her acting debut with Ektaa Kapoor’s yet-untitled show. Marking a significant milestone in her career, Tanya recently took to social media to share a glimpse from the sets, announcing that she has officially started filming her first project with Balaji Telefilms. The actor also expressed deep gratitude towards her fans, crediting them for being an integral part of her journey so far.

Tanya Mittal begins her first TV show with Ektaa Kapoor

Tanya Mittal shares video from the set of her first ever television show with Ektaa Kapoor.

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In a video shared from her vanity van, Tanya spoke candidly about her emotions as she embarked on this new phase. She said, "Finally the shoot of my first show has started with Balaji. I am so happy. This ia different feeling. Star toh ban gaye aur pehla show bhi sign hogaya (I have become a star and even signed my first show). I am very excited for all the fans because it's their dream. I have just did a little hardwork but they have done more. So everybody, congratulations, we have started the shoot of our first show."

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{{^usCountry}} Along with the video, Tanya penned a heartfelt note, saying that the moment belongs to everyone who believed in her and stood by her through thick and thin. She wrote, "With a heart full of gratitude...Congratulations to my entire Tanya Ka Parivaar. we have officially begun the shoot of our very first show with Balaji Telefilms. This moment is not just mine... it belongs to all of you who believed, waited, and stood by me. A special thank you to ektarkapoor ma'am for this opportunity. This was never just my dream- it was a shared hope of our entire family. I promise to give my heart and soul into this journey and make you all proud. Grateful. Humbled. Just getting started..." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Along with the video, Tanya penned a heartfelt note, saying that the moment belongs to everyone who believed in her and stood by her through thick and thin. She wrote, "With a heart full of gratitude...Congratulations to my entire Tanya Ka Parivaar. we have officially begun the shoot of our very first show with Balaji Telefilms. This moment is not just mine... it belongs to all of you who believed, waited, and stood by me. A special thank you to ektarkapoor ma'am for this opportunity. This was never just my dream- it was a shared hope of our entire family. I promise to give my heart and soul into this journey and make you all proud. Grateful. Humbled. Just getting started..." {{/usCountry}}

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This opportunity traces back to her time inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, hosted by Salman Khan. During one of the episodes, Ektaa Kapoor had entered the show to promote Naagin 7 and announced that she was keen on casting two contestants in her upcoming projects, Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik. At the time, Tanya had called the offer a “dream come true”, and now, that dream is finally materialising.

Tanya Mittal's Bigg Boss 19 journey

Tanya’s journey on Bigg Boss 19 was widely discussed. She often found herself at the centre of high-voltage drama, but her strong personality earned her both praise and criticism. Over time, her friendships in the house resonated with viewers and helped her build a loyal fanbase. She eventually emerged as one of the top contestants of the season, finishing in the top four, with Gaurav Khanna lifting the winner’s trophy.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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