Bigg Boss 19 will break BB 13's records, say fans after this wholesome moment in Salman Khan's show. Watch

Bigg Boss 13 remains the most successful and entertaining season in the show’s history, a benchmark that no other edition has come close to matching. However, with the bonding between contestants in season 19, fans believe this might just be the one to challenge its legacy. The bond between Bigg Boss 19 contestants reminds audience of Bigg Boss 13.

What made Bigg Boss 13 iconic

Bigg Boss 13 brought together a mix of contestants, each with a distinct character and strong personality. What set them apart was not just the intensity of their rivalries but also the endearing bonds they formed inside the house. From playful moments that felt straight out of a school classroom, like impromptu games of dumb charades, SidNaaz's love story to heated clashes between Siddharth Shukla and the housemates that kept audiences on edge, the season offered a perfect balance of drama and genuine connections.

Unlike other seasons, where viewers often found contestants fake or overly prepared, the authenticity of BB13’s housemates made it truly iconic. This season, makers have used a similar approach to casting as in BB13, and the contestants seem to be living up to the audience’s expectations. The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 has created a huge buzz online, and all for the right reasons.

A wholesome moment wins fans over

In the new episode, contestants put aside their rivalries and came together to perform a sweet dance to wish Neelam Giri on her birthday. The heartwarming moment reminded fans of Bigg Boss 13, with many now believing season 19 could break BB13’s records.

Fans React

One fan wrote, “This season is hitting hard.” Another commented, “This season has become my favourite after Bigg Boss 13.” A third user said, “I am sure this is going to break season 13’s record.” Another remarked, “Siddharth Shukla waale season ki feel aarahi hai (it’s giving Siddharth Shukla season vibes).” One Instagram user added, “This season contestants are so good just like season 13.”

About Bigg Boss 19

Hosted by Salman Khan, this season follows the theme of Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, which gives the housemates more decision-making power than Bigg Boss himself.

The reality show stars 16 contestants, including Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali, Zeishaan Quadri, Amaal Mallik, Neelam Giri, Tanya Mittal, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Kunickaa Sadanand, and Farhana Bhatt. It streams every day at 9 p.m. on JioCinema and airs at 10:30 p.m. on Colors TV.