Bigg Boss 7's Ajaz Khan granted bail, to walk out of jail on Friday after two years of imprisonment

Former Bigg Boss 7 contestant Ajaz Khan has been granted bail and he will be released from Arthur jail Friday evening. Ajaz has been in jail for more than two years, in a drug case. (Also read: Eijaz is 'fed up' of being confused for Ajaz, says 'dad gets hassled with calls') Ajaz Khan has been granted bail in relation with a drug case.

Responding to the development, Ajaz ‘s wife said in a press statement, “It is a happy moment for us, and we can’t wait to see him at home with us. We have missed him immensely these years."

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested actor Ajaz Khan in 2021, in connection with a drug case. His name reportedly surfaced during the interrogation of notorious drug supplier Farooque Shaikh alias Batata's son Shadab Shaikh alias Shadab Batata. Shadab is also a drug peddler. Zonal director Sameer Wankhede told the media at the time, “During interrogation, Khan’s name cropped up and we have found some incriminating evidence against him."

Soon after his arrest, Ajaz had claimed that a few sleeping pills was all that he had in his possession. Coming out of the court after a hearing, he told the media, "Nothing. Ask them where they got it. What they got was just four sleeping pills. My wife had a miscarriage and was in depression. She was taking those pills." According to the NCB, Ajaz was arrested with 31 tablets of Alprazolam - equalling a total weight of 4.5 grams.

Bombay High Court had rejected Ajaz's bail plea last year. “The length of the period of custody or the fact that the charge[1]sheet has been filed, but the trial has not commenced itself cannot be a ground for releasing the applicant on bail, when he failed to cross the rigors of Section 37. Hence, the application deserves rejection and is accordingly rejected," the court had said.

Ajaz participated in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 7. Having started his career with the 2003 film Patth, Ajaz soon made his small screen debut with Ekta Kapoor's Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa (2007). He was also seen in several TV shows including Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki, Karam Apnaa Apnaa, and Rahe Tera Aashirwaad. He also featured in the reality show Bollywood Club and won the show.

