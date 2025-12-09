Bigg Boss 9 fame Roopal Tyagi marries Nomish Bhardwaj in intimate ceremony, shares pictures

Television star Roopal Tyagi, known for her role as Gunjan in Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke and for her memorable stint in Bigg Boss 9, is now married to Nomish Bhardwaj. The couple tied the knot in Mumbai on December 5, opting for an intimate ceremony with only close friends and family in attendance. Roopal has now shared a series of beautiful wedding photos. Television star Roopal Tyagi marries Nomish Bhardwaj in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai, sharing heartfelt moments and stunning wedding photos on social media.

Roopal Tyagi marries long-time boyfriend

On social media, Roopal reshared heartfelt moments from the ceremony and posted stunning portraits showcasing her bridal look. Dressed in a gorgeous red lehenga adorned with intricate golden embroidery, she added a unique touch by incorporating their wedding hashtag #RooNom onto the waistband of her outfit.

She accessorised with a traditional gold necklace, maang tikka, matching earrings, and red-white bangles. Nomish complemented her perfectly in a yellow-and-white sherwani with detailed embroidery. She shared pictures with a caption that read, “From the joyful noise of the baraat to the sacred calm of my bridal entry, from holding hands during the rings to walking around the holy fire as mantras filled the air, every moment felt pure, emotional, and meant to be. Om Mangalyam Tantunanena” as our forever quietly began.”

About Roopal and Nomish's relationship

Roopal and Nomish, in an earlier interview, explained that they wanted a private, love-filled celebration. The couple met in Mumbai two years ago through mutual friends. Nomish revealed that although he is from Mumbai, he currently works in Los Angeles in the animation and behind-the-camera industry, while Roopal continues to act in front of the camera.

About Roopal Tyagi

Roopal, who made her acting debut with Hamari Betiyoon Ka Vivaah, has since starred in several popular shows, including Ek Nayi Chhoti Si Zindagi, Ranju Ki Betiyaan, and the widely loved Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke. She also participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8 in 2015 before entering Bigg Boss 9 (2015–2016), a season eventually won by Prince Narula.