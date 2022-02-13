Bigg Boss: Fire breaks out on sets, four fire engines rushed to spot; no injuries reported

A fire broke out at the sets of the reality show Bigg Boss in Film City, Goregaon, Mumbai, at around 1 pm on Sunday. Four fire engines were rushed to the spot to put out the fire.

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, no injuries have been reported so far. The reason for the fire is still unclear.

Meanwhile, the last episode of Bigg Boss Season 15, hosted by actor Salman Khan, aired on January 30. Actor Tejasswi Prakash lifted the Bigg Boss Season 15 trophy and took home the cash prize of ₹40 lakh.

Beating the top 3 finalists, which included Tejasswi along with Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal, she lifted the winner's trophy. Pratik became the runner-up in the race to win. During the finale, Tejasswi was also introduced as the lead actor for Ekta Kapoor's Naagin season 6.

During the season finale episode, Nishant Bhat had decided to walk away with the ₹10 lakh briefcase and Shamita Shetty became the next to be evicted from the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill also marked her presence and shared the stage with Salman. She also performed a special tribute dedicated to the late actor Sidharth Shukla. The show had a star-studded two-part finale.