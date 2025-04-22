Menu Explore
Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi to exit Colors, move to Sony due to 'creative differences': Source

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Apr 22, 2025 04:11 PM IST

Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi may leave Colors due to creative differences with Viacom. Bigg Boss originally aired on Sony in 2006 before moving to Colors.

Two of the biggest TV shows in India currently may be looking to exit Colors TV. In what may come as a blow to the Viacom-owned TV channel, both Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi are in talks with Sony TV, sources have exclusively told Hindustan Times.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan during the shooting of Bigg Boss 18.(PTI)
Bollywood actor Salman Khan during the shooting of Bigg Boss 18.(PTI)

Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi in talks with Sony

Both Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, and Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty, are produced by Endemol India. The two shows air on Colors TV and stream on Jio+ Hotstar as part of their telecast deal with Viacom. However, sources say that there are creative differences between Endemol and Viacom about the future course for both shows. A source close to the development tells us, “Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi may find a new home on Sony due to creative differences between the channel and the production house.”

HT has reached out to Colors for clarification on the development, but has not received any response yet.

Rohit Shetty has hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi for several seasons.
Rohit Shetty has hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi for several seasons.

All about Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi

The source says that talks between the production house and Sony TV are on but they have not yet signed on the dotted line so far. Interestingly, Bigg Boss had first aired on Sony TV when it began in 2006. But from season 2 onwards, it has aired on Colors TV. Both shows are adaptations of internationally hit reality shows. Bigg Boss is based on the format of UK show Big Brother, while Khatron Ke Khiladi is a franchise of the American show, Fear Factor.

Bigg Boss has consistently been the most-watched reality show on Indian television since its inception. Despite a marked drop in its TRP ratings over the last few years, it still remains among the most-watched shows on Indian TV. Similarly, Khatron Ke Khiladi has also seen consistently high ratings for over a decade now. Both shows have seen participation from several big TV celebrities over the years.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
