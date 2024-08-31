Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Adnaan Shaikh to tie the knot in September: ‘A new chapter of life is about to begin’

What Adnaan said

In the new interview, Adnaan said, “We have been dating each other for two years now. I want to keep other details private. I am very excited, though a bit overwhelmed since, as the groom, I have to take care of everything from catering to the hall, the dress and all the shopping. A new chapter of life is about to begin. I was already a responsible person, and now I will become a responsible husband. ”

‘Waiting until you are 35 or 40 to get married can be difficult’

He added, “I am 30 and just now getting married. Many people are wondering why I am getting married at this age. I feel I've waited too long. When I have a child, I don't want them to delay getting married. I believe getting married early is a good thing, you know with your partner. In my opinion, waiting until you are 35 or 40 to get married can be difficult because you might struggle to take care of of your kids properly. My advice would be to get married at the right time.”

Adnaan was the wild card contestant last season after Chandrika Dixit aka Vada Pav girl's elimination. He was warned by Bigg Boss from refraining to share information with contestants, as Adnaan spoke about films and India's World Cup Win with the inmates of the house.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 came to an end after a grand finale on August 2, with Sana Makbul being declared as the winner.