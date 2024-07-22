Bigg Boss OTT 3: Deepak Chaurasia evicted from show after 'Vada Pav Girl' Chandrika Dixit

Bigg Boss OTT 3: It has been a month since Bigg Boss OTT 3 begun, and there have been four evictions from the celebrity reality show. This Sunday, Deepak Chaurasia's journey in the Bigg Boss house came to an end as he was evicted from the show. The episode also featured Elvish Yadav and Faisal Shaikh as guests. (Also read: Chandrika Dixit on Anil Kapoor accusing her of playing victim card on Bigg Boss OTT 3: Never sought anyone's sympathy) Deepak Chaurasia was evicted in the fourth week of Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Deepak Chaurasia evicted

Lovekesh Kataria, Sai Ketan Rao, and Manisha Kumari were left emotional as Deepak Chaurasia was evicted out of the show on Sunday. Several contestants had nominated him because they felt Deepak did not contribute much in the game. Due to his leg injury, he has not been able to participate in the tasks inside the house. Some contestants also called him a ‘mastermind’ who is playing games even if he is not moving an inch from his bed.

Meanwhile, the other contestants who were nominated for the week were Lovekesh Kataria, Vishal Pandey, Sana Sultan, Adnaan Shaikh, Sana Makbul and Armaan Malik.

Meanwhile, Elvish and Faisal got into a arguement during the episode, when Anil Kapoor asked them about Adnan's game. Elvish asked, “Yeh samajh nahi aata 4-5 kaunse hai? Ghante lage the mujhe, ghanta bhi na laga mujhe. Season koi sa bhi ho charcha Rao saab ki hoti hai (I don't understand which are the 4-5 days? I needed hours, not even hours, whichever season it may be, Rao is the topic of discussion).”

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is streaming exclusively on JioCinema at 9 pm. The show features Ranvir Shorey, Lovekesh Kataria, Sana Sultan, Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, ​Shivani Kumari, Vishal Pandey, Naezy, Armaan Malik, and Kritika Malik. Bigg Boss OTT 3 premiered on JioCinema on June 21. Anil Kapoor has taken over the role of the host from Salman Khan.