Chandrika Dixit on Anil Kapoor accusing her of playing victim card on Bigg Boss OTT 3: Never sought anyone's sympathy

On getting slammed for playing ‘victim card’

Talking about the remark, she tells us, “To this, I just want to say one thing, and it is that the meaning of playing a victim card is belly-aching for everything, seeking sympathy."

“During my stay inside the house, I never did anything like this. I was not going to the camera crying about everything, nor was I trying to get sympathy from anyone. I used to focus on my life, and speak up if I felt something was wrong,” she adds.

During a Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Anil scolded her, “You always twist an incident repeatedly to give it a different angle. What is your existence in this house? If a guy comments about a girl, it's wrong. Why do you keep bringing up the topic between Armaan and Vishal?” Anil was referring to the Armaan Malik and Vishal Pandey episode involving Vishal’s remark on Armaan’s wife Kritika Malik.

Here, Chandrika asks, “Do they call speaking up for someone who is not well, or asking for respect for an elder, as playing a victim card? When I felt something, I spoke up about it. Chandrika has never played a victim card, nor will ever play it in her life. Yes, I do cry sometimes, but I know how to roar like a lioness too,” she asserts.

On her stint inside the house

Chandrika found fame for her fighting spirit by selling vada pavs on the streets of Delhi. She was one of the most talked-about contestants before entering the show, but the buzz fizzled out once she stepped inside.

According to Chandrika, her stay in the house was short and sweet. She was evicted in the third of the show, which went live on JioCinema on June 21. “I didn't think that my stay inside the show would be short like this. People inside the house were not against me. But I don’t know about outside. Maybe the makers should not have approached contestants with less followers,” she says.

Chandrika feels people have a mentality that they have to fight inside the house and get violent. “We should show how to live a life, and how to survive. We should show the reality of life. That might guide some people,” she says.

That being said, the entrepreneur-content creator is happy that she stepped out before the game turned “messy and dirty”. “It will be a mess from here on,” she exclaims.

What now

At the moment, Chandrika is taking a breather: Watching videos of the show and spending time with her family. “Soon, I will resume selling vada pavs. It is my bread and butter. It has given me the name and fame, which I am not taking for granted. Chandrika likes to earn and race. There are so many things that life has taken away from me and I have to achieve all those things back,” she signs off.