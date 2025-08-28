Charu Asopa's ex-husband Rajeev Sen, his mom visit her, daughter Ziana in Bikaner to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

Actor Charu Asopa, who shifted base from Mumbai to Bikaner, Rajasthan, earlier this year, celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 with her ex-husband Rajeev Sen. Taking to Instagram, Charu shared photos as Rajeev and his mother, Subhra Sen, visited her and daughter Ziana in Bikaner on the special occasion. Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa tied the knot in 2019 and got divorced in 2023.

Charu Asopa reunites with ex-husband Rajeev Sen on Ganesh Chaturthi

In a photo, Charu, wearing a red saree, posed with Subhra and Rajeev. The trio also smiled as they stood together near the altar. They were joined by their family and close ones. Sharing the photos, Charu captioned the post, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi (folded hands emoji)."

Charu, Rajeev, Ziana take a trip in Bikaner

In another post, Charu shared photos as she, Rajeev, Subhra and Ziana visited the Narender Bhavan in Bikaner. All of them posed together for photos as they took a tour of the Narender Bhavan. Charu simply posted a red heart emoji instead of a caption.

Internet reacts to their pics

Reacting to the posts, a fan said, "Get together.. U look so good together..Fights take place among everyone. Forget and forgive." A person wrote, “Why do u both accuse each other in the media, yaar.. u both look so good together as a complete family, happy family...”

A comment read, “What's wrong with these two? Sometimes we put allegations on each other, and sometimes we are together. Why are they so confused??”

About Charu's family

Charu and Rajeev got married in 2019. They welcomed their first child, daughter Ziana, in 2021. Soon, they announced their separation. After months of separation, they got divorced in June 2023.

Earlier this year, a video of Charu selling suits and sarees on social media emerged online. Speaking with HT, Charu had said, “I have shifted to my hometown, Bikaner, Rajasthan. I have left Mumbai for now, and I am currently living with my parents. It's been more than a month since Ziana and I moved here.”

Later, speaking to HT, Rajeev had said, "My lawyers and I have been closely monitoring everything since the divorce. What baffles me is that even after everything she’s said and done—like publicly defaming me—my family and I still chose to forgive her. We gave her another chance, not just for Ziana, but for her too. We understand her anger comes from past trauma, but sadly, I’m the one paying the price for it. We’re all concerned about Ziana. We want Charu to be in a stable mental and emotional state, not talking to the media every day."