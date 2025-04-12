Charu Asopa slams ex-husband Rajeev Sen for ‘drama’ jibe, says she is leaving Mumbai as her 'priorities have changed'

Actor Charu Asopa has criticised her ex-husband Rajeev Sen over his comment following her decision to shift base from Mumbai to Bikaner with their daughter Ziana. Taking to her YouTube channel on Saturday, Charu also called out those who pitied her over her recent decision. (Also Read | Charu Asopa hits back at trolls who criticise her for travelling frequently: ‘Mera ghar kaun chalayega?’) Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen got married in 2019.

Charu Asopa slams ex-husband Rajeev Sen

On her Instagram Stories, Charu re-shared a post by HT City. The words read--"Charu sells sarees, Rajeev calls it drama". Along with it, Charu wrote, "Wow that's beautiful, whatever I do is always drama for this man."

Charu opens up about her future plans with daughter Ziana

Charu, on her YouTube channel, spoke about people who said that her decision to move out of Mumbai and sell clothes online was because of the financial crisis. She said, "Guys, you know I'm not doing daily soaps. Ziana is very young, and I can't do daily soaps, leaving her alone. I've been here for 15-20 years now, I came in 2009, and now it's 2025. For years, I've been only acting."

"I'm leaving this place because my priorities have changed. Today, nothing is more important than my daughter. I'm leaving this place to focus and be with my daughter and because, you know, Mumbai is an expensive place. If I'm not doing daily soaps, then there is no point in staying here."

Charu talks about her work, moving to Rajasthan

Charu said that she is working on her YouTube channel and businesses from home, so it doesn't make sense to stay in Mumbai. She also assured her fans that she would not quit acting. Charu also said that she would buy her own house in Bikaner and admit Ziana to a good school. The actor also shared that she isn't keen on doing daily soaps, and if she lands an OTT project, she can always come to Mumbai, work on it, and go back to Bikaner.

Recently, a video of Charu selling suits and sarees on social media emerged online. Speaking with HT, Charu said, “I have shifted to my hometown Bikaner, Rajasthan. I have left Mumbai for now, and I am currently living with my parents. It's been more than a month since Ziana and I moved here.”

How Rajeev criticised Charu

Later, speaking to HT, Rajeev Sen said, "My lawyers and I have been closely monitoring everything since the divorce. What baffles me is that even after everything she’s said and done—like publicly defaming me—my family and I still chose to forgive her. We gave her another chance, not just for Ziana, but for her too. We understand her anger comes from past trauma, but sadly, I’m the one paying the price for it. We’re all concerned about Ziana. We want Charu to be in a stable mental and emotional state, not talking to the media every day."

About Charu's family

Charu and Rajeev got married in 2019. They welcomed their first child - daughter Ziana - in 2021. Soon, they announced separation. After months of separation, they got divorced in June 2023.