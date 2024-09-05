Charu Asopa hits back at trolls who criticise her for travelling frequently: 'Mera ghar kaun chalayega?

In an interview with ETimes, she pointedly asked, "Who will run my house?" implying her financial stability.

Charu hits back

During the interview, Charu confessed that the trolls target her for travelling frequently. “You all also complained that I keep travelling. If I don’t travel for events, mera ghar kaun chalayega? (Who will run my house)? Who is going to take care of my kid? You all can comment, I don’t mind but use your brain and think logically,” she said.

She also addressed questions around her decision to temporarily step away from acting, saying her focus is on her three-year-old daughter Ziana. “If I did a TV show, I would have had to stay out for 16-17 hours. There’s no time limit,” she added.

There are some who question her for taking her daughter to her former husband and actor Rajeev Sen, to which she said that she can’t leave Ziana alone and go. She wondered if people would have a problem if she left her daughter alone.

More about Charu Asopa

On the professional front, the actor is known for essaying roles such as Rajkumari Revati in Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev, Atkhati Pari in Baalveer, Preeti Srivastav in Mere Angne Mein and Shravani Piyali Purohit in Jiji Maa, among others. However, lately, she has been in news more for her personal life rather than professional.

She got into the spotlight for her compatibility issues with her husband and actor Rajeev Sen, who is the youngest brother of actor Sushmita Sen. Charu and Rajeev tied the knot in 2019. They welcomed their daughter Ziana in November 2021. After patching and breaking up for a couple of times, the couple divorced in 2023. Now, they seem to be cordial with each other, and are co-parenting their daughter.