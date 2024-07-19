Charu Asopa on holidaying with ex-husband Rajeev Sen: Why would I separate my daughter from her family?

Charu Asopa, along with her daughter Ziana, recently embarked on a trip to Dubai. What grabbed the netizen’s attention was the presence of her exhusband Rajeev Sen and his family. When we reached out to Asopa to ask about the equation between her and Sen, reflecting on the trip with enthusiasm, she tells us, “It was very nice. Ziana enjoyed it a lot. Poori family ke saath first trip tha Ziana ka.” She adds, “We went together because he is Ziana’s father and they are her family. I also love Rajeev’s mom and Sushmita didi. Rajeev ke saath bhi time spend karke acha laga.” Charu Asopa and ex-husband Rajeev Sen

Asopa says maintaining these connections is paramount despite their personal differences. “It’s not like if we got separated then all other relationships have to end. Why would I separate Ziana from her family?” she asks.

Regarding her relationship with Sen, Asopa clarifies, “We continue to be friends. Ziana ke aage koi dikhava karne pade, isse acha hum real mein achein friends ban jaaye puraani saari baaton ko bhoolke. Usse acha kya ho sakta hain!”

Speaking about the public scrutiny surrounding her personal life, Asopa says she has chosen to shield herself from negativity. She shares: “I have stopped reading comments because of the negativity and what all people say about my relationship or personal life. Ignorance is bliss to handle such situations.”

Currently, Asopa’s sole focus is on raising Ziana. “My only project is Ziana right now. I am only doing YouTube videos,” she shares, stating that it is diffuclt to take care of her daughter while doing daily soaps. “I wasn’t able to manage by keeping her with nannies or taking her to the set,” Asopa says adding, “Even if I take up OTT (projects), I will have to stay away from her. It’s not possible right now. She is very attached to me. Woh kisi aur ki godi mein bhi nahi jaati, she only wants me.”