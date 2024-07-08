EXCLUSIVE | Rajeev Sen reveals he is not back with estranged wife Charu Asopa: We are good just friends

Actors and former couple Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen made headlines last year when the couple decided to separate. However, the two are back under the limelight with mushy comments on each other's posts and even taking trips together, with their daughter Ziana. Their recent trip to Dubai along with Rajeev’s family (mother, and sister Sushmita Sen) has ignited rumours left fans speculating if they are getting back together. Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen

Talking about their vacay, Rajeev tells us that they had a blast there. "My trip with Charu and Ziana was a lot of fun and a beautiful one. Ziana also enjoyed a lot, she was really happy," he expresses.

Also Read: Charu Asopa on co-parenting with ex-husband Rajeev Sen: I have to be cordial make Ziana feel comfortable

While the two have been on cordial terms since they started co-parenting Ziana, what spiked the buzz was them dropping comments on each other's posts, which they have been doing in recent times, also making fans root for their reunion.

"Co-parenting is going very well. It’s important that Ziana gets a lot of time from my end and the Dubai trip specially was very good in that regard as I got to spend a lot of time with her," the 38-year-old adds.

Rajeev, who tied the knot with Charu in June 2019, clears the air about rumours surrounding their patch up. "Me and Charu continue to be good friends and we are fully devoted as parents to our daughter Ziana, I have nothing else to say," he reveals, adding that he tried not to care about the social media attention on his personal life.

"Social media glare towards my personal life has never affected me in a negative way. I have always been a happy go lucky person with a free mind," Rajeev ends.