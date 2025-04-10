Exclusive| Charu Asopa on selling clothes online and leaving Mumbai: I dropped a text to Rajeev Sen about my plans

Mumbai is rightly called the city of dreams, but who said dreams are free! Surviving in the city of dreams is quite costly. Actor Charu Asopa has moved to her home-town Bikaner, Rajasthan. Recently, a video of her selling salwar kameez and sarees on social media came to light. Charu Asopa

Many social media users commented on it saying 'Sushmita Sen ki ex-bhabhi online suit bech kar kar rahi hai guzara'. While well-wishers showed their support towards her new endeavour, many social media users expressed their concern about her financial condition.

When we contacted her, Charu confirmed that she has been selling clothes online. Explaining, she shares, "I have shifted to my hometown Bikaner, Rajasthan. I have left Mumbai for now, and I am currently living with my parents. It's been more than a month since Ziana and I moved here."

Talking about her decision to leave Mumbai, Charu says, “Living in Mumbai is not easy; it costs money. For me, the monthly living cost came up to ₹1 lakh -1.5 lakh, including the rent and everything, which was not easy. Furthermore, I would rather not leave Ziana alone with a nanny when I am shooting in Naigaon (Mumbai). It used to get extremely difficult. Moving back home and starting my own thing was completely planned; it wasn't a rushed decision.”

Charu Asopa with daughter Ziana

Discussing her financial condition and responding to trolls questioning and criticising her and her business, Charu remarks, "When you start something new, everyone struggles. What's different in my case? I am doing everything on my own, from taking orders to sending packages to getting stock. When I came to Mumbai for acting that wasn't easy too. I struggled to build a name for myself and I managed. Now, I have started this business, so that I can focus on my child, and I don't think that's wrong."

Charu and ex-husband, actor Rajeev Sen were in the news for their much-talked about divorce, and have a three-year-old daughter, Ziana.

Ask her how has her ex-husband Rajeev reacted to her shifting to Bikaner, she says, "He can always come visit his daughter in Bikaner. Before leaving Mumbai, I dropped a text informing him about my plans."

We further quizzed the actor about her financial condition and what forced her to take the decision to sell clothes online and Charu shares, "It's not like I was shooting for a big project. I would rather not take up a daily soap as I want to focus on Ziana. And I can shoot digital content from here, anyway. If I have to travel for a shoot, the best part of being back home is, I can always leave Ziana with her grandparents than a nanny."

Charu adds further, “I plan to buy a house here in Bikaner. In the meantime, Ziana and I are staying with my parents. Tomorrow, I am going back to Mumbai to get all my belongings.”