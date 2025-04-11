Exclusive | Rajeev Sen blasts Charu Asopa for keeping daughter Ziana away from him: She has mastered the art

Actor Charu Asopa’s video selling salwar suits and sarees online recently went viral. In a conversation with us, she revealed that she has left Mumbai and relocated to Bikaner, Rajasthan, with her daughter Ziana. When asked whether she informed her ex-husband Rajeev Sen about the move, she said: "He can always come visit his daughter in Bikaner. Before leaving Mumbai, I dropped a text informing him about my plans." Rajeev Sen with ex-wife Charu Asopa and daughter Ziana

Upon reaching out, Rajeev Sen shares his disappointment with how things unfolded. He tells us, "Charu has mastered the art of keeping my daughter away from me. But I really feel bad for Ziana because she's the one who is losing out. The last time I met Ziana was this January. I’m sure she’s missing me as much as I’m missing her. When I was in Delhi for work, I called Charu to ask if I could come to Bikaner to meet Ziana, but I got no response. Now she's telling everyone 'he is most welcome to come to Bikaner and he has all the rights to meet her.' I don’t think I have any rights, sadly—especially when I’ve made the effort and got silence in return. What more can I do?"

On being asked if he was aware of Charu’s online clothing business, Rajeev responds that he's glad she’s working hard and trying to earn, but questions the validity of her financial claims: "She could afford a cruise trip with her brother and his wife—which is pretty expensive—and she paid for everyone’s ticket. Where does this financial struggle come into play?"

He adds, "She’s looking to buy a house in Bikaner—or maybe already has—which takes serious money. Even with a loan, buying property isn’t cheap. Plus, if she’s managing cruises and her regular shopping—as seen in her daily vlogs—it clearly shows she’s not struggling financially. Anyone truly under financial stress wouldn’t even dream of buying property."

Rajeev also criticises Charu for making their lives a public spectacle. "The difference between me and Charu is that I don’t call the media daily to cry about a midlife crisis. I won’t show my bank statements or discuss who gave what—money should never be discussed publicly, which she’s turned into content for YouTube. I genuinely feel sorry for her," he says.

The concerned father stresses that for him and his family, Ziana's well-being remains top priority. "My lawyers and I have been closely monitoring everything since the divorce. What baffles me is that even after everything she’s said and done—like publicly defaming me—my family and I still chose to forgive her. We gave her another chance, not just for Ziana, but for her too. We understand her anger comes from past trauma, but sadly, I’m the one paying the price for it," laments Rajeev.

He continues, "We’re all concerned about Ziana. We want Charu to be in a stable mental and emotional state, not talking to the media every day. You’ve seen it—she’s happy on trips with me, like in Dubai, and then suddenly flips. If she thinks I’m a bad father or a bad human being, so be it. I don’t care. People who truly know me know what I’m about. She’s only hurting her own image, despite having so much in life."

Wrapping up, Rajeev shares that he had encouraged Charu to prioritize their daughter and consider returning: "Even last month, I told her—come home, give our child a chance. Not that we need to get married again, but at least she’ll have her own house, her own space. But I don’t know what’s going on in her mind. Maybe too many people are influencing her, but at some point, she has to take responsibility and think long term about what’s truly best for her and for Ziana."