Charu Asopa slams trolls as she buys new house after leaving Mumbai: ‘Maine kabhi nahi bola ke main gareeb hu’

Charu Asopa is shutting down trolls in her latest vlog. After separating from Rajeev Sen, Sushmita Sen's brother, TV actor has relocated from Mumbai to her hometown Bikaner with her daughter Ziana. She recently opened up on how people on social media have been trolling her for making expensive purchases like her new home and travelling via flights.

‘I am not poor,’ says Charu Asopa

The actor, in her vlog, said, “I keep giving you guys updates. People commented why I travelled by flight and not train. The brand invited me and insisted on booking a flight. Some even made videos of me shopping and said, ‘Yeh toh gareeb hai’. Pehli baat, maine kabhi nahi bola ke main gareeb hu. (First of all, I never said I am poor) By God’s grace, I’m managing fine. I don’t want sympathy—I’ve taken a conscious break from TV to explore other things. That was my decision," she said.

Charu also explained that it was never the case that she was out of work even while she was in Mumbai. She wanted to explore other options like brand deals and promotions because daily soaps demand a lot of time and she cannot leave her daughter alone for long time. She also clarified that she never said that she isn't able to make ends meet in Mumbai, rather it was her decision to buy a home in Bikaner which makes for a much better financial decision than paying endless rents.

About Charu's family

Charu and Rajeev got married in 2019. They welcomed their first child - daughter Ziana - in 2021. Soon, they announced separation. After months of separation, they got divorced in June 2023.