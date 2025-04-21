‘Naam toh batao’: Charu Asopa hits back at ex-husband Rajeev Sen's allegations of secretly talking to his best friend

Television actor Charu Asopa, who was married to Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen, recently revealed that she has left Mumbai and moved to Bikaner with her daughter Ziana due to financial difficulties. Now, in a recent vlog, the actor has responded to her ex-husband Rajeev’s allegation that she was talking to his best friend behind his back. (Also Read: Rajeev Sen claps back at Charu Asopa’s allegations: I will never forgive her for this torture and humiliation (Exclusive)) Charu Asopa breaks silence on Rajeev Sen's accusations in recent vlog.

Charu Asopa hits back at Rajeev's allegations

In her latest vlog, Charu gave a glimpse of getting her new home in Bikaner ready. While addressing trolls who commented on her buying a new house and selling clothes for survival, Charu urged them to "Live and let live." She also responded to Rajeev’s recent comment, saying, “Ek comment mere baare mein aaya tha ki mujhe apne kisi dost se baat karte hue range haath pakda. Toh pehle toh mujhe yeh comment hi bada ajeeb laga ki dost se baat karte hue range haath pakda. Jab aapne range haath pakda toh aapko pata hoga ki maine kya baat ki (There was a comment made about me that I was caught red-handed talking to one of your friends. First of all, I found that very strange — caught red-handed just for talking to a friend? If you caught me “red-handed,” then surely you know what I said, right?)."

Charu added, “Toh batao maine kya baat ki, kyunki mujhe bhi pata chale. Jab aapne range haath pakda toh mai aapke dost se kya baat kar rahi thi? Aur jis dost se baat kar rahi thi, uska naam toh batao mujhe. Kis dost se baat kar rahi thi mai aapke? Toh hawa mein nahi baat karni chahiye, sab hawa mein baat karte hain (So tell me what I said — I’d like to know too. If you caught me red-handed, what exactly was I saying to your friend? And tell me the name of the friend I was supposedly speaking to. Which friend of yours was I talking to? One shouldn't make baseless statements — everyone just speaks without facts)."

What Rajeev had said

Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, Rajeev opened up about how things soured between him and Charu. He said, “We all were enjoying our holidays in Dubai and enjoying as a happy family. But on January 1st, I saw Charu talking to my best friend of 20 years behind my back. She even started following him on Instagram… she just kept numb when confronted. She has many male friends of hers yet she crossed her line by being secretly friends with my best friend; from then on, things took an ugly turn between Charu and me. I will not tolerate this.”

Charu married Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen in 2019. They welcomed their daughter Ziana in 2021. However, their marriage didn’t last long, and the couple soon announced their separation. After months apart, they officially divorced in 2023.