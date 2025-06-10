CID fans react to Daya and Shreya's unexpected reunion in latest episode, want to call it ‘Daya ki adhuri kahani’

The cult crime show CID is back in limelight, and this time for an unexpected reunion between two characters. In Episode 49, Daya (Dayanand Shetty) meets Shreya (Janvi Chheda) after several years. Shreya's daughter, who was kidnapped soon after her birth, also made a return. Daya picked her up in his arms and was seen getting emotional. This clip surfaced on social media platforms after the episode aired, and ardent fans of the show reacted to this reunion. (Also read: CID accused of stealing clips from YouTube videos for episode on ACP Pradyuman's death: ‘CID wale bhi crime karte hain’) CID: Daya and Shreya's reunion left fans teary-eyed.

Daya and Shreya's reunion

In the scene, Daya is seen overwhelmed with emotion as he sees Shreya with her daughter. He picks up the little girl in his arms in front of all the other officers. In the episode, Shreya says she is happy to see them after such a long time. Fans posted clips and screengrabs of this scene on Instagram and Reddit, where several others joined in to admit that they were not expecting this emotional reunion.

A user on Reddit said, “I don't know whether Shreya is back full time or for a cameo, but they seriously need to get them married! I don't think Shreya is with her husband anymore.” A second fan said, “I really want them to reunite. This looks like a wonderful family.” “If she is back in CID full time, then good. But if it is a cameo, then a beautiful closure is needed,” said another

On an Instagram reel, which posted the clip from the show, a fan commented: “CID: Ek Prem Katha!” Another said, “CID ❎ Daya ki adhuri kahani (Daya's unfinised love story) ✅” A second fan wrote, “I cried.” Will Shreya stay for a longer role? Or will she be present for a special appearance? Fans are eager to know what happens next and if the show will address more details from her storyline in the upcoming episodes.

CID is created by BP Singh and produced by him and Pradeep Uppoor. The show airs on Sony TV and also streams on SonyLIV and Netflix.