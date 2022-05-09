Ashneer Grover tells comedian to leave after he jokes about Jai Mata Di stickers on his Porsche, 1 cr dining table

Comedian Shubham Gaur shared a video on his Instagram handle, featuring co-founder and former managing director of BharatPe, Ashneer Grover. The video also features Ashneer's luxurious car Porsche Cayman. In the clip, Shubham jokes about Ashneer's expensive dining table, as there were reports earlier this year that it cost Ashneer ₹1 crore. Also Read: Shark Tank's Ashneer Grover stars in hilarious video on differences between rich and middle-class people. Watch

Sharing the video, Shubham wrote, “Humari demands valid to thi na guys? (Our demands were valid? Right guys)?" In the video, titled, ‘Just Delhi NCR people problems’ Shubham and Ashneer are seen telling comedian Saloni Gaur that they wanted to get some stickers on Ashneer's Porsche but were not able to get it done. Shubham further jokes, “Vijay Mallya would have pulled out his IPL teams because his demands were not getting fulfilled. Do you have Mallya's number? He owes me ₹100-200." He later jokes, “Saare kharche dining table pe kar diye (You used all the money for a dining table).”

Earlier this month, it was reported by some BharatPe employees that Ashneer spent $130,000 (approximately ₹1 crore) on a dining room table. He later refuted the reports on Twitter. Sharing the photo of his dining table, Ashneer tweeted, "Is it a space rocket? Is it a time machine? No, it’s a ₹1 crore dining table. Haha I don’t hold the Guinness World Record for the most expensive table ever. Nor do I intend to. Press - don’t fall for BharatPe Board (undisclosed sources) lies - you’ll lose your credibility like them."

Ashneer resigned from his post as managing director of BharatPe in March after allegations of misappropriations of funds. He and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover were later removed from the company's board as well.

Ashneer was one of the seven judges on Shark Tank India along with Peyush Bansal (CEO and co-founder of Lenskart), Anupam Mittal (founder and CEO of Shaadi.com), Vineeta Singh (CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics), Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Aman Gupta (co-founder and chief marketing officer at boAt), and Ghazal Alagh (co-founder of MamaEarth).

