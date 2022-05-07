Shark Tank's Ashneer Grover stars in hilarious video on differences between rich and middle-class people. Watch

Ashneer Grover, Shark Tank India judge and co-founder of BharatPe, featured in a new video showing the difference between directions given by 'rich people' and 'middle-class people'. Taking to Instagram, comedian Shubham Gaur shared a video in which he starred as Ashneer Grover's friend. Saloni Gaur was also a part of the hilarious video. (Also Read | Shark Tank India contestant, who was disowned by parents, thanks Ashneer Grover: 'You’ve given me my family back')

The first part of the video showed 'rich people giving directions'. Shubham, driving a car, asked Ashneer over the telephone how to reach his residence. He asked, "I have almost reached. Tell me where to come." Ashneer, seen inside his home, replied, "Bring your car in the service lane. My guard will be outside. Ask him, he will park your car." Shubham then asked, "This person wearing a Gucci T-shirt is your guard?"

Ashneer responded, "He sweeps inside, guard is a different person. Once you park inside, my Maybach is parked too. It's a bit long, cross it and come. There's a Porsche parked behind it. On the right of the Porsche, there is a personal lift, a private lift. It opens at my front door. Come and ring the doorbell."

The video then showed Shubham, standing on the balcony of his house giving his friend direction to reach his house over the phone. The words on the clip read 'middle class people giving directions'.

In the video, Shubham guided his friend, "Yes you have to take a left from the roundabout. Yes, foreigner, the road on which the doggy has pooped. Yes, the lane of the broken road. Why don't you enter the road, there's a lot of space for parking. I'll make sure you will be able to park. Just bring it in."

At this point, an angry Saloni comes in and asks Shubham, "Again you've made a car enter the lane? Neighbours will raise an issue now." Making a face, Shubham replied, "He's in a cycle." She replied, "Then it's ok."

The caption of the video read, "Apne ghar ke pas ka landmark batao guys (Let me know about the landmark near your homes guys)." He added the hashtags--Shubham Gaur, Ashneer Grover, Shark Tank India, directions, rich, middle class, reely funny, feel it reel it and feel karo reel karo.

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "This is the doglapan we all wanted." "Ashneer ain't talking...look at the phone," pointed out another fan. "The collab nobody saw coming," commented another person. "Cross over which no one expected," said another fan. "Bhai relatable hai ye to (This is relatable bro)," wrote another person. "Waiting for sequel doglapanti 2," read another comment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON