Shark Tank India contestant, who was disowned by parents, thanks Ashneer Grover: 'You’ve given me my family back'

Co-founder and former managing director of BharatPe, Ashneer Grover recently met a contestant, whose company he invested in at Shark Tank India. The women entrepreneur, Rakhi Pal, came to the show for her startup EventBeep and shared that her family disowned her because of her career choices. On Thursday, Ashneer uploaded a photo with Rakhi along with a letter that she wrote for her saying, "You’ve given me my family back." Also Read: Shark Tank's Ashneer Grover says Vineeta Singh was his 'hot junior' at IIM: 'We exchanged flirtatious glances'

Sharing the pictures, Ashneer wrote, “It’s nice to meet up with the @eventbeepindia kids from @sharktank.india and see them ploughing through. Super happy that Rakhi Pal is back with her family!” He also added a picture of the letter Rakhi wrote for him, calling him a ‘hero’. A part of the letter read, “Dear Ashneer sir, your words have been worth more than any offer we could ever have… You’ve given me my family back and their trust in this vision.”

Anupam Mittal commented, “Inspiring." One fan wrote, “Seriously heart warming to see them doing great and for Rakhi to finally get her family's support too.” Another one said, “It is just because of you...all thanks to you.” While one wrote, “Without Ashneer sir show is incomplete,” another one said, “Ashneer is truly like a coconut. Angry, harsh from outside but a really nice person from heart.”

Rakhi, along with other co-founders of EventBeep came in an episode of Shark Tank India's Season 1. She received funding from Ashneer, Aman Gupta and Peyush Bansal on the show for the student community startup.

Ashneer was one of the seven judges on Shark Tank India along with Peyush Bansal (CEO and co-founder of Lenskart), Anupam Mittal (founder and CEO of Shaadi.com), Vineeta Singh (CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics), Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Aman Gupta (co-founder and chief marketing officer at boAt), and Ghazal Alagh (co-founder of MamaEarth).

