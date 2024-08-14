Dalljiet Kaur says estranged husband Nikhil Patel is 'on the wrong side of the law': ‘I refuse to be bullied by you’

Actor Dalljiet Kaur has shared a note criticising her estranged husband, Nikhil Patel, claiming he is 'on the wrong side of the law'. Taking to Instagram Stories, Dalljiet also asked him to respond to the FIR filed against him by Agripada Police Station. She said that she refuses to be 'bullied' by him anymore. This comes after Nikhil, in a statement, claimed that his marriage to Dalljiet isn't legal. (Also Read | Dalljiet Kaur hits back at Nikhil Patel after his statement on their ‘non-legal’ marriage) Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel got married last year.

Dalljiet slams Nikhil

Dalljiet wrote, "Please do respond to the FIR that has been registered against you by the Mumbai Police Nikhil Patel. You have given a public statement that you have received it. It's time you get in touch with them and give them the acknowledgement they have been asking you on your emails and Whatsapp."

"You are on the wrong side of the law by dodging them ever since you received the FIR informed directly by the investigating officer of the Agripada police station. After the FIR is lodged and you are sent the copy, you are supposed to immediately go to the police station and meet the police according to the Indian law. It's time you take a flight to India to meet the police and tell them what you told the paid PR today. #Justice I refuse to be bullied by you anymore @mumbaipolice @indian. police.services," she concluded.

Nikhil said their marriage isn't legal

Recently, Nikhil issued a statement to Pinkvilla. A part of it read, "We lived in Kenya together as a family until January 2024 when she returned to India with Jaydon. Our celebration in India was not in any way meant to be, nor was it a 'legal' marriage ceremony. For Dalljiet to pretend that we entered a legal union is deliberately deceptive and meant solely for purpose of supporting her victim's self-portrayal."

About Dalljiet, Nikhil

Dalljiet tied the knot with Kenya-based entrepreneur Nikhil last year after which she moved to the African country. She, however, returned to Mumbai with her son Jaydon after levelling allegations of infidelity against him. The former couple announced their separation in May 2024.

Over the last few months, the actor shared several posts on Instagram hinting at his extramarital affair, following which the Kenya-based businessman sent her legal notice. She was previously married to actor Shalin Bhanot from 2009 to 2015. They share a 10-year-old son, Jaydon. The actor is known for TV shows such as Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon and Kaala Teeka.